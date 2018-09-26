World Contraception Day: What exactly does it mean?

news

Today, September 26, 2018, marks the 11th anniversary of the World Contraception Day, which launched in 2007.

According to Your Life, the event is meant to campaign the vision of a world where pregnancy is wanted by promotion sexual responsibility amongst youths to reduce and hopefully eradicate unwanted pregnancy.

The world has a copious rate of unwanted pregnancy and child abandonment from not-so-serious relationships. Nigerian singer, Wizkid is currently embroiled in drama with his Baby mamas.

Asides that, abortion has destroyed lives, killed people and has prevented some people from conception permanently.

What does the ‘World Contraception Day’ do about this?

Basically, it aims to educate people on the perils of unwanted pregnancy to teach them prevention methods toward ensuring sexual responsibility.

It aims to educate on the use of condoms, birth control mechanisms, and other methods. It also aims to show evidence behind claims and show the effectiveness of these mechanisms.

Who supports the movement?

The event is currently supported by a coalition of 17 Non-Governmental Organizations, international aid organizations, governmental organizations and other willing bodies.

Some of them are Women Deliver, USAID, Every Woman, Every Child, UNFPA and so forth.

Today, please educate someone.