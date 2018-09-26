Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

World Contraception Day: What exactly does it mean?

World Contraception Day What exactly does it mean?

The event marks an anniversary on September 26 of every year

  • Published:
World Contraception Day play

World Contraception Day purports to aid in preventing unwanted pregnancy

(Your Life)

Today, September 26, 2018, marks the 11th anniversary of the World Contraception Day, which launched in 2007.

play Launched in 2007, World Contraception Day happens every September 26 (Your Life)

 

According to Your Life, the event is meant to campaign the vision of a world where pregnancy is wanted by promotion sexual responsibility amongst youths to reduce and hopefully eradicate unwanted pregnancy.

The world has a copious rate of unwanted pregnancy and child abandonment from not-so-serious relationships. Nigerian singer, Wizkid is currently embroiled in drama with his Baby mamas.

Asides that, abortion has destroyed lives, killed people and has prevented some people from conception permanently.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 ways to not be a deadbeat dad

What does the ‘World Contraception Day’ do about this?

 

Basically, it aims to educate people on the perils of unwanted pregnancy to teach them prevention methods toward ensuring sexual responsibility.

 

It aims to educate on the use of condoms, birth control mechanisms, and other methods. It also aims to show evidence behind claims and show the effectiveness of these mechanisms.

ALSO READ: Five myths about condoms and contraceptives

Who supports the movement?

The event is currently supported by a coalition of 17 Non-Governmental Organizations, international aid organizations, governmental organizations and other willing bodies.

 

Some of them are Women Deliver, USAID, Every Woman, Every Child, UNFPA and so forth.

Today, please educate someone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Loose Talk Podcast Episode 137 - What is your shoe size?bullet
2 Chimamanda Adichie Renowned author says bride price is "disgusting"bullet
3 Davido Did singer influence Osun votes by publicly endorsing his...bullet

Related Articles

Not From Us MTN denies making branded condoms
In Indonesia Teenagers who are still together after 9pm dating curfew would be forced to get married
In England Meet woman who became pregnant at 13 and now mum-of-six at 23
Money Dear millennial, you can be broke and still be happy
Political Correctness How does the concept of 'sensitive comments' work in Nigeria?
Beer The top brands currently consumed in Nigeria by geopolitical zone
Leah Sharibu How the girl's case underlines Gani Fawehinmi as Nigeria's last true human rights activist

Pop Culture

Leah Sharibu, Gani Fawehinmi
Leah Sharibu How the girl's case underlines Gani Fawehinmi as Nigeria's last true human rights activist
A cross-section of some of Nigeria's favourite beer brands
Beer The top brands currently consumed in Nigeria by geopolitical zone
Nigerian mechanic and drivers
In Nigeria Why are Nigerian drivers and mechanics so dishonest?
Nigerian men jedi
Jedi Why do Nigerians still drink the alcoholic herbal mixture?
X
Advertisement