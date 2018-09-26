Which beer is common in your area? Pulse breaks it down

news

Nigerians love beer. Beer loves Nigerians. It’s why bar/beer parlour businesses rarely fail in Nigeria if the entrepreneur scouts his location properly.

Beer is a Nigerian necessity and people love the lager feel to their beer. Asides the price, the lack of proper smooth, lager feel is why Nigerians will drink Goldberg or 33 over Heineken or Orijin.

While a lot of Nigerians also drink to drown their problems, drinking will never be a coping mechanism for problems, but Nigerians still drink.

It’s so hilarious that in the 2000s, then Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo justified the increment in fuel price to N150 with how Nigerians conveniently buy multiple bottles of beer for prices in that region every night - Stupid analogy, yeah I know.

It is a culture that never dies, but only gains more credence and validation from consumers.

As such, brands keep prospering and keep increasing in size, by taking over or merging with erstwhile brands to increase their own size and take advantage of uncertainties.

Why uncertainties?

The beer consumption tide in Nigeria is uncertain. No brand is ever at the top for more than 10–15 years and brands know that.

To avoid going obsolete with one brand, they spread their tentacles across other brands which cover people and locations that their major brands would mostly not cover, so transition is easy.

The beer business is slightly volatile, though success is almost guaranteed when the going is good.

But when the consumers move on, when another new and exciting brand come around, you might crash and hear your own thud as you tumble off the ladder of premier brands.

Okada riders might even mock you on your way down because you failed to take caution.

Even while you are trendy, your brand must both be a lager, be smooth and be cheap.

Brands like Heineken are not moving with the major Nigerian market in Nigeria — lower middle class to lower class — because they are more expensive.

Asides that, there’s a reason why Liquor, Spirits, Liqueur and other types of drinks don’t sell like beer in Nigeria. It’s affordability and the lager taste.

The most successful beer brands brands in Nigeria have prices mostly ranging from N100-N200. Success and general acceptability are not just about your quality, it’s about who drinks you.

If the ‘Mekunu’ — lower middle class, to lower class — accept you, then you have a really good chance.

However, geopolitical zones also have a preference when it comes to beer brands.

A particular brand might be more successful in a particular zone than another zone or a particular state than another state.

First, we will examine the generic brand that is consumed by people all over the country, regardless of zone or state

Goldberg, Star, Gulder, Orijin, Heineken, Satzenbrau, Guinness

Mostly, these brands might be a product of preference by class or sex, but these brands are more widely accepted across several geopolitical zones than other brands.

Goldberg is drunk across Nigeria for reasons nobody understands. Other brands like Star and Gulder are household names that still get loyalty from consumers.

Orijin and Heineken mostly appeal to richer Nigerians who can afford to spend N300 on their favorite brands, but they are definitely not more consumed in one zone than another zone.

Satzenbrau’s rebrand makes then really cheap and accessible, thus they have become popular across Nigeria. Guinness Stout is another legacy brand that enjoys a lot of loyalty.

Nonetheless, Guinness might enjoy more love in the South-West and the South-East.

South West: Trophy, 33 and Legend

These brands are more consumed in Nigeria as some of these breweries are closer to the South West.

Asides that, success breeds imitation and some of these brands gain power from communal consumption.

Trophy might be derogatorily termed, ‘Oti carpenter or bricklayer’ which roughly means the beer for carpenters or bricklayers, but bankers and other professionals also drink them so it doesn’t matter.

South-East: Hero and Life

Hero is made by Intafact industries in Anambra State while Life is made by Nigerian Breweries targeted at the South-Eastern market and boy, is it moving?

It is rumoured that Hero is more than just a drink for the Igbo because of certain unconfirmed BIAFRA symbolisms on its bottle.

Whatever it is, these beer brands are moving mad in the South-East.

South-South: Champion

Champion beer is made in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Its popularity in Akwa Ibom and certain parts of the South-South is no surprise.

Lagos: Moore

Moore recently started moving in Lagos. As a female beer enthusiast who prefers to remain unnamed puts it on September 26, 2018, “Moore is really moving in Lagos now.”

As Pulse discovers more brands per region, this article will be updated.