Twitter has struck gold again. One would think moral Twitter and talking football under “slay pictures” were petty, but they have nothing on “Twitter VAR”.

Video Assistant Referees [VAR] took centre stage at the FIFA World Cup 2018. While hre idea had been muted and experimented with over the preceding two years, notably in the English FA Cup, it really took centre stage at the world cup.

VAR making people mad since 2017

Across football history, injustices, wrong referee decisions and referee inaction have decided the course of big games and team fates.

The advent of VAR was to address borderline, contentious and previously overlooked moments, proactively and retroactively.

While referees used to miss things and make wrong judgement calls on their own, the VAR was created to see things retrospectively, with video recording of games — during which a team of professionals aid the referee.

It has not always been bliss though, Croatia players and Super Eagles fans definitely don’t like VAR, it could burn into ashes for all they care — especially Dejan Lovren, who has had to shave his head clean over losing the World Cup finals.

Sadly, VAR might just rise up like the Phoenix or as we currently see, hand over its baton to its offsprings.

The idea of Twitter VAR is a parody original VAR for humour

Circa July 2018, Twitter VAR was promoted to the status of Sheriff, from a savage course corrector to the handler of ‘The Twitter District” and its doing an admirable, nigh ruthless job. Kudos.

As at August 2018 though, Sheriff Twitter VAR has been taking no prisoners. Its confidential informants, employees and foot soldiers — people who uncover those details — have been delivering like never before and as usual, opinions are divided.

So you know how certain people supposedly lie their way through social media posts, or post imperfections, they hope no one sees?

Twitter VAR has become a comical detective, uncovering the goofs and lies.

It has been a hilarious spectacle to watch Twitter VAR discover some of the easily overlooked details in pictures, especially from the blatant liars.

Sometimes though, it is excessive, uncovering the little details of would be ‘slay/peng pictures’ of both boys and girls.

Nonetheless, the game is the game, sometimes it has no moral compass and is a meticulous and savage discoverer of overlooked details. Maybe ours is simply to enjoy and savour its magic?

It has not all been good, good. Some people have just not been seeing the funny side, as per Twitter wokeness and entitlement, but hey, it’s a free world and everyone is entitled to his or her choices.

For the moment though, Twitter VAR looks like it is about to employ more foot soldiers for this cause and you can either like or dislike it. Either way, there’s nothing you can do about it.

I mean, who knew people were this finicky? With their eagle vision, some of the Nigerian foot soldiers of Twitter VAR should however sign up as volunteers during the 2019 Nigerian Presidential election — putting those skills to use.

The exploitation

What is should not be is an instrument of vendetta, bigotry and body shaming. But knowing Twitter — especially its Nigeria constituents, that is always a possibility. And what do you know, it is already in full swing.

Currently Nigerian guys have remembered that pimpled girl who aired their DMs and are using Twitter VAR to exposed pictures where filters protected her face from pimples. Others are using Twitter VAR to display people's deformities and inadequancies. These are unnecessary.

Let the hilarity be the goal, nothing else.

At Pulse Nigeria, we bet this is just the beginning; we are going to see some Twitfights, SubDeliveryMan gifts and threads on this.

As usual, we will be keeping tabs and bring you developments accordingly, preferably through opinion pieces. For now, hugs and kisses, Pulse Nigeria.