Toke Makinwa flaunts her sexy body on Twitter

On September 5, 2018, polarizing Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa posted herself on her Twitter page @tokstarr and the rest is history. It’s safe to say those pictures are now uniquely identical with what ‘hot’ means.

Spotting a figure hugging camo skirt and black tank top, the author and entrepreneur shows off her toned and amazingly sultry figure, with her ivory skin and a caption, “I’m geometrically opposed to you" with a smiley face emoji.

In the second picture, she shows off her amazing derriere which sent admirers wagging.

Of course, it caused a stir and men were waxing lyrical about the petite-framed beauty. She probably even won more admirers than she already has and friends from her many haters.

In the same attire, she has continued the same trend today, September 6, 2018, with a caption, "girl like TM".

Though there would have been some naysayers, Pulse calls this one a win.