Toke Makinwa flaunts her sexy body on Twitter

Toke Makinwa OAP and writer breaks Twitter with her sultry physique

The beautiful socialite showed of her trim, prim and sexy bod in a few twitter posts

Toke sexy body play

The socialite and entrepreneur has been looking super prim these days

On September 5, 2018, polarizing Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa posted herself on her Twitter page @tokstarr and the rest is history. It’s safe to say those pictures are now uniquely identical with what ‘hot’ means.

 

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa shows us how to rock stylish sequin pants

Spotting a figure hugging camo skirt and black tank top, the author and entrepreneur shows off her toned and amazingly sultry figure, with her ivory skin and a caption, “I’m geometrically opposed to you" with a smiley face emoji.

 

In the second picture, she shows off her amazing derriere which sent admirers wagging.

 

Of course, it caused a stir and men were waxing lyrical about the petite-framed beauty. She probably even won more admirers than she already has and friends from her many haters.

 

In the same attire, she has continued the same trend today, September 6, 2018, with a caption, "girl like TM".

Though there would have been some naysayers, Pulse calls this one a win.

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

