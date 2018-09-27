Pulse.ng logo
The beer brands you didn't know or you forgot about

Beer, Drinking in Nigeria

Beer brands don't last as they come in eras and nothing is guaranteed. Thus, enjoy this throwback to the 90s with the beer brands our fathers drank and enjoyed

  • Published:
Forgotten beer brands of the 80s and 90s play

Tusk, a forgotten beer brand in Nigeria

First off, if you know five of the beer brands on this list, you are from a family of human breweries, walking, breaking and speaking pidgin, while occasionally eating swallow and draw soup.

Second off, you need to go and marry, altar is waiting for you… Pause. By “go and marry,” we are only talking about the men, not the women, who have a right to marry AT ANYTIME.

On September 26, 2018, Pulse did a breakdown of your favourite beer brands by location and geopolitical zones, to know which companies you are sowing your salaries to. As a follow-up, Pulse brings a throwback article to some of the favourite Nigerian beer brands, now forgotten.

play Owo wogbo - money don enter bush! (Curated Memes)

 

The starter pack for consumption usually includes a beer mug which Nigerians call, ‘Tumbler’ and a saucer to contain whatever edible the beer is going to soundtrack or ‘drunk-track’ — whichever suits you. Some of these brands have gone out of business, while some have rebranded and are now looking to steal market shares.

play

 

Without further bland jokes, enjoy the list;

1.) Tusk

Forgotten beer brands of the 80s and 90s play

Tusk, a forgotten beer brand in Nigeria

 

This brand, I first saw with my Grandfather and boy, was it consumed with incredible love in Ondo and Ekiti States, Nigeria?

Currently, the brand is produced by Sona Breweries in Nigeria. The brand was a smooth blend, rich in lager and premium alcohol like Nigerians like.

2.) Wilfort

play Wilfort, a forgotten beer in Nigeria (Hashingtown)

 

From the stout family. It’s not really known whether this brand ever had a dedicated following, but it was definitely rich in markets till the late 2000s. While it is still in production, also by Sona Breweries, it never really had a better following in one market that the other.

It probably had a spread of following across Nigeria.

3.) Top Beer

This brand enjoyed great following in Ekiti State, Nigeria. It was contained in a green bottle and had slightly sharper taste than the smooth and dull beer brands.

The brand is now obsolete and the internet is not even filled with any history of it. What a way to treat a legendary beer.

4.) Harp

play Harp was a beer drinker's fave in the late 80s and earl y 90s (Iampo)

 

A legendary beer produced by Guinness, it started production for the Nigerian market in 1974, in Guinness’ brewery, Benin Nigeria. Its first global production was however in 1960, England.

The beer enjoyed its best Nigerian run in the 80s and 90s when brand diversity of beer first became an issue of Nigerian demand. Housed in a green bottle and emblazoned with the symbol of a trademarked harp, it is smooth and sometimes was an alternative to Star for Nigerian beer lovers.

5.) Kroneburg Beer

play The rebranded Kreoneburg bottle (Exporters India)

 

It never was a mainstay with the Nigerian ‘mekunu’ as it majorly resonated with the bourgeoisie and their bougie parties. It was too tush and classy for us.

What use is a Nigerian beer that seems like Hunter’s or Stella Artois to Nigerians?? It is manufactured by Kroneburg Brewery.

