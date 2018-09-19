news

In the west, Africa is perceived non-progressive and conservative, but South Africa might be on the verge of further changing that narrative.

First, South Africa was the fifth country — the first (and only, as of August 2017) in Africa, the first in the southern hemisphere, the first republic — and the second outside Europe to legalize same-sex marriage through its Civil Union Act of 2006. Now, it has taken a step towards legalizing the use of Marijuana.

South Africa’s apex court unanimously upheld a ruling from a lower court and called banning of the drug, “unconstitutional and therefore invalid,” following in the steps of Lesotho and Zimbabwe which both legalized cannabis for medical use.

The right is however only available to adults — presumably over 18-years old — to also grow cannabis and use the drug in private — meaning their homes and never in public.

Underlining the decision, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote in his judgment that, “It will not be a criminal offense for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in private for his or her personal consumption.”

The South African government had previously rejected the legalization of, ‘dagga,’ Zulu name for cannabis, considering it harmful to health and mental health.

The Court has given the parliament 24 months to adopt the ruling and turn it into Law as well as determine the legal quantity. However, public consumption and trading of cannabis are still outlawed.

This is interesting and it comes after doctors confirmed that cannabis consumption kills cancer cells.