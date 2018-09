news

On September 26, 2018, around 6:30pm, Nigerian time, a tweet suggests that French social media personality, real name Gontran Diamo took his own life by jumping off the 10th floor of an apartment building near Brick City Centre, Miami, Florida.

It came as shock to many that the Paris Saint Germain Football Club fan, who looked so happy could do such.

His rags-to-riches story meant he had a lot of fans who admired his happiness and fed off same energy. He was described as an inspiration to many.

In a year that has documented the apparent suicide or accidental suicide of celebrities like Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, Chester Bennington, Zombie Boy and Mac Miller it was the worst news possible.

Before his death, he apparently dropped a suicide note in his native French language.

The Instagram post reads, “Dites a ma mère que je l’aime de tout mon coeur.je me suis toujours battu pour qu’elle ne manque de rien et qu’elle pardonne ceux qui m’on fait du mal.papa aussi je t’aime fort♥️ , a mes freres et soeurs. Smartgirl je t’aimais je t aime et je t’aimerai♥️. Mes amis je vous aimes , aimons nous vivant. NB: j’espere pour vous que vous serez hyper riches apres ma mort.”

The translation reads, “Tell my mother that I love her with all my heart.I have always fought so that she lacks nothing and forgives those who hurt me. Papa also I love you so much ♥ ️ , to my brothers and sisters. Smartgirl I loved you, I love you and I will love you. My friends, I love you, let us love you alive. NB: I hope for you that you will be very rich after my death.”

It has since been rumoured on social media that he committed suicide because of a relationship gone sour with his friends.

Whatever it is, seeing the self-acclaimed ‘From nothing to something’ Godiamo die in this circumstance is a tough pill to swallow.

Please check on your friends. In case you have any suicidal urge to end it, there are other ways and solutions. Please, try these numbers first; National Suicide Prevention hotline 1–800–273–8255. For Nigeria, please call these numbers; 08062106493 or 08092106493.

Rest in Peace, Gotran Diamo.