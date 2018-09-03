news

You know how Twitter champions causes that others emulate? It’s at it again. Its claim to the throne trend-setter of Nigerian social media remains uncontested.

This year alone, we have seen seen viral trends like the female empowerment slogan, Small girl, big god or the comical self love and self appreciation chatter, Na Dem Dey Rush us.

Those phrases, either used in a hashtag or ordinarily simply became a toast of pop culture than have impacted the sands of contemporary times, documented by mainstream media and impacting urban lingo.

This time, a song about a defiant love story told from a female perspective where a woman professes her unrepentant love for a much maligned partner titled I Dun Care by award winning vocalist, Simi can be credited with the latest invention.

After the single dropped circa August 10, 2018, it gradually built on Nigerian Social media, a needed to express certain views defiantly, from a personal perspective. There is also a hint of hilarious sarcasm to such defiance.

It is defiance, but it’s not that deep. Sometimes, even the things not being cared about are derisory issues. I Dun Care is however of a deeper history than Simi.

Origins

Alongside the outrageous Facebook Nigeria era of terrible shorthand and stylized abbreviation or stylized written imitation of how words are pronounced like ‘HBD LLNP’, ‘GGMUB’, ‘Pweety’, ‘issokay’ or ‘LWKMD’ , ‘dun’ became a replacement for ‘don’t’

The pronunciation was meant to mimic the pronunciation of ‘don’t’, by the average Nigerian. Such words became the regularly palpable trend during the straight heat Blackberry era circa 2009–2014.

While a lot of us are now enlightened to even type our words in full these days, we still subtly reference words like ‘dun’ or ‘issokay’ for pop culture humour and Nigerian essence to certain scenarios that only a Nigerian will understand.

Yes, Nigeria has a peculiar means of communication, even in English. Certain sentence constructions, like ‘It’s like you people are mad’ or ‘Somebody better tell North Korea to claim down’, albeit in English are mostly Nigerian idiosyncrasies.

Thus, it is no surprise that a statement like I Dun Care has become another mainstay to encapsulate defiantly made statements, sometimes drenched in humour and sarcasm.

The diversity of I Dun Care

Unlike small girl, god that was accompanied by media files like pictures and videos or Na Dem Dey Rush Us that carried a predictable pattern, I Dun Care is flexible and fuses with a diverse range of topics and narratives.

People have used it for personal, political, entertainment, self appreciation, empowerment and defiant purposes as well as other purposes.

On the morning of Monday, August 3, 2018, ‘I Dun Care’ became №4 trending Nigerian topic on Twitter Nigeria.

— Zenith Courier Company (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

At this time, it only seems the start of the I Dun Care chatter. Pulse advises you to let the movement flourish and flow.

Pulse will keep you posted in developments.