Sharon, 17 builds website for her family fishing business

Sharon Here is how a 17-yr-old girl used an invention to help fishermen in Maroko

The girl wanted to erase all the middlemen involved in her family's business, limiting revenue streams and causing her disadvantages

  • Published:
Sharon, Makoko Fresh play

Left to right; Sharon, her father and Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, checking her phone

(CNN)

Middlemen often clog business processes for traders and reduce their revenue potentials as everyone takes a cut.

History is littered with successful entrepreneurs and negative figures like Richard Branson, Dale Canergie and drug dealer, Frank Lucas who cut out middlemen from their respective processes.

What ensued was incredible success levels that defined logic and made these men bosses in their respective fields — a simple maneuver that changed their respective courses. A 17-year old girl from the Makoko community of Lagos, known for its heavy dependence on fishing and located around the water in Lagos has shown similarities to repeat such feats.

play An aerial view, from just behind Makoko agains the Third Mainland Bridge (Kemi Filani)

 

Makoko is the neighbourhood you would see on your right side while plying the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on your way to the Island from the Mainland. It is a common occurrence to see fishermen at work during any of your journeys across the bridge.

play Makoko fishermen at work, doing the only thing they know how to do (Jonathan Cole Photography)

Her name is Leah and she is the 11th child of her family. She recognized the disadvantage of her family with middle-men and felt they were being underpaid. What she did was create a website named Makoko Fresh to bridge the gap between her family’s product and willing consumers, utilizing the internet.

How did she do that?

play Sharon's father during his interview with CNN (CNN )

 

In an interview with CNN which opened with Sharon walking through her neighbourhood, her father talked about how he was born into the fishing business and never had the privilege of attending school. She also noted that most of the people in her neighbourhood are fishermen and the women, traders who sell the fish.

play Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, founder of GirlCoding (Ripples Nigeria)

 

Bent on following a different path to the one assured by her immediate surroundings, she grabbed the opportunity to learn to code from Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, the CNN hero who teaches disadvantaged girls from the lower rungs of society how to code. Her program is called GirlCoding and it has trained over 100 girls.

Sharon says, "It was around 2015 when Ms. Abisoye came to Makoko community to train girls about computer. I said okay, I would go... I learned how to use computer very well, to build websites. That's why I'm creating an app with my team."

One of them is Sharon. The program’s slogan is called, “When girls learn to code, the world will run without bugs.

Sharon hopes to be, “a software engineer. I see myself working with one of the biggest companies in the world.”

