Saraki cops an L for jumping on the Not Too Young To Run wave

The entertainer/disc jockey and politician acted out of order with blatant cheating and lying respectively
In his words, “I have decided to answer the call of the teeming youth who have asked me to run for President.”
He continues, “Accordingly, I hereby announce my intention to run for office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Ladies and gentlemen, this is a blatant and Mr. Senate President should stop sugarcoating the reasons for him chasing his palpably long held ambition.
Dear Mr. Saraki, have some decency. We have not asked you for anything and stop using our voice to support your ambitions. If we had our way, none of you people would run for office.
So, please cop that L.