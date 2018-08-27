Pulse.ng logo
Pulse Prop of the week: Airport worker who returns bag of cash

Prop Of The Week Nigerian airport employee who returns bag of money deserves applause

He refused any reward from the owners and says he was only doing his job

Daniel Achi play

Left to right; Mr Emepueaku Francis and Mr Achie Daniel - the man who returned the bag full of money and valuables

(Daily Trust)

On Saturday, August 18, 2018, Daniel Achi, employee of Halogen Securities Limited returned a bag filled with money, jewelleries, vital documents and a phone to the authorities despite the owners already in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

He did it in spite of mockery from his colleagues and revealed that he would still have dropped it, even if the money was in millions of foreign currencies.

play Left to right; Francis Emepueaku, a journalist and Daniel Achi (Correspondence)

 

While this might seem heavy, it is a serious act of heroism, worth emulating, considering the buccaneering realities in our country, where minimum wage is ridiculous.

If one factors what his salary could be, in comparison to what taking that bag, which he found in a car park, his defiance will be admirable.

Naturally, Nigerians are averse to heroes like this because quite simply, most Nigerians wouldn’t have returned that bag that was lying fallow, with no owner in sight.

At an interview on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Federal Palace Hotel, he revealed that upon discovering the bag, he took it straight to his manager, who checked the documents and put a call through to a person who was the owner’s daughter.

The crazy part was that, he rejected any reward from the bag’s owners, claiming it was his job and it was not his first time, returning recovered property.

play Mr Wale Olaoye, Group Managing Director, Halogen Security Company Ltd, Engineer Salisu Daura ,Director, Engineering Services, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria,  Mr Emepueaku Francis and Mr Achie  Daniel, (Daily Trust)

 

Alongside his supervisor, Francis Emepueaku, Daniel was rewarded with an education scholarship and N250,000 respectively by the management of Halogen Securities Limited.

It was a truly terrific act the most people couldn’t have done. It was a truly positive moment for Nigerian news.

