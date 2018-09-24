news

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce is a polarizing character amongst Nigerians. To some people, he is an eloquent character who cares about people. To others, he’s just an attention seeking politician.

However, on September 20, 2018, he played both sides of his public perception for positivity; he upped his approval ratings by helping a woman in need.

On September 16, 2018, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri had found a woman, later found out to be Kate Wanuma Iriketiti Dekpe while she was complaining in incredible pidgin to Quest News.

In her sonically sweet pidgin, the Oviri-Agbarho resident community from Delta State lamented how flooding killed her 300 fowls and destroyed her property while appealing to the government to help them while being scantily clad.

Omokri had picked up the story by posting her Quest News video on Twitter hoping to find Dekpe.

When he found her, he posted her account number on September 17, 2018 for fellow Nigerians to raise funds for her. A day later, he had raised N92,146 for her.

He was then contacted by Senator Murray-Bruce, representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, who offered Dekpe a job with his company, Silverbird TV as Pidgin newscaster.

The news was broken by Omokri, who claimed Senator Murray-Bruce had been fascinated by her “poetic pidgin” and was naturally swayed to help her.

If true, this could definitely change Dekpe’s life from a fowl seller to a corporate journalist, earning consistent pay that could help her finance another poultry.

We can place it all at the foot of getting good PR, but it is still an altruistic deed that has helped a Nigerian in need. Sometimes, the deed is enough on its own.

The Lord really does work in mysterious ways.