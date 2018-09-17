Prop of the Week: ABUAD gives best medical student car, 500k

news

On September 14, 2018, Pulse reports that Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti awarded the best medical student of the 2017/2018 session a brand new car worth NGN5, 700,000 and an additional NGN500, 000 cash.

The winner was Esther Adaobi Azom and she maintained an excellent record from her first year, till graduation.

Last week, Pulse reported how and why the University of Lagos and The National Your Service Corps messed up with application of rules, and named them flop of the week .

This week, it is refreshing that a Nigerian University has actually given instant gratification to a student in a country where students struggle to access scholarships and get what is theirs.

ALSO READ: 94 Minutes with a Yoruba demon

The school has constantly set the bar high, but it this looks another higher bar that most schools will struggle to beat.

It is really heartwarming to see a Nigerian University actually get some positive, in a week where the purported best Nigerian University, Covenant University copped a big L and was dragged through social media gutter by its alumni.

During the ceremony, founder and renowned Lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola said, “'this University is very proud of our student, and for this reason, we want to give prizes to some of them and the first person in the overall best graduating student. For this unmatchable achievement, which we are very proud of, we are giving you a prize donated by one of my clients, a brand new car costing N5.7m. In addition, we are also giving a prize of N500,000.''

Asides Aziom, another female student got NGN1, 000,000 while another guy got NGN500, 000.