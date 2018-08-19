Pulse.ng logo
Professor Yemi Osinbajo named Pulse Prop of the Week

Prop of the Week Yemi Osinbajo gives Nigerians a victory and recess on SARS

On August 14, 2018, the Nigerian Vice-President issued an order to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and it was subsequently announced that it announced a "restructuring" of SARS.

Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order" play

Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order"

(AFP/File)

For the better part of the past 11 months, we have been embroiled in the continued clamour to scrap the terrible demon and cancer that SARS became.

Between January and June, there were entire weeks where the overwhelming discussion was #EndSARS on and off social media. Though planned protests were scrapped as people didn’t turn up off fear of being victimized by members of SARS off the slightest disagreement.

That did not however stop social media activism and documentation of every SARS wrongdoing or inaction to viral content level.

Through this process, Twitter accounts like @Segalink, one belonging to Rap veteran, Ruggedman, altruistic legal clinic, @citizengavel and a few other account became champions of the cause and Yomi Shogunle became sacrificial lamb that constantly clothed himself in palm oil laced with petrol.

It however came to an end on Tuesday.

The victory

Buying into a narrative, regardless of whether it was a political move to improve approval ratings, it represented a rare moment that the government of the day listened to citizens. Activism birthed a promising child.

Whether it is also bad news for governments, it shows that small possibility that activism could actually mean something in Nigeria. Although, we will only know over time. Equally, it represented a moment that could allow millennials express themselves in styles, use their cars and carry their laptops without harassment.

The recess

play Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris (NAN) (NAN)

Despite the obvious victory, it does seem a political move to sway voters, but having Professor Osinbajo champion the cause with approval ratings at an all-time low, especially amongst the elite and educated — with no political affiliation.

Asides that, we only got words like “restructuring” and “overhauling”, never “cancellation” and “disbanded”. It does seem like the human beings who made SARS a fear factor to make every youth shudder are still employed and to be handed tools to wreak havoc under another name.

At this point though, we will enjoy the recess between now and clarity.

