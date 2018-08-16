Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Please check on your friends before it is too late

Mental Health Please check on your friends before it is too late

Both of them seemed intent to end it, but were calmed down and seem to be over it now

  • Published:
Please check on your friends before it is too late play

Please check on your friends before it is too late

(youngwidowedanddating)

Alongside anti-rape/sexual harassment, gender inequality, toxic patriarchy, discussions on mental health are the greatest wins on social media over the past 4–5 years.

Sadly, some still take mental health with levity, but the reality is, most people do not realise they have mental issues with levity.

A lot of people live with illnesses like post-traumatic stress disorder, depression — especially, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and attention deficit, hyperactivity disorder without realization.

August 15, 2018

play Say no to sucide (Guyana Chronicle)
 

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018, TwitterNG witnessed cries for help from two young Twitter users; @Mss_Nessa and @Queenfunto who declared blatant interests to ‘end it’.

For @Mss_Nessa; she posted the following tweets;

 

 

@Queenfunto posted the following tweets;

 

Concerned people immediately posted goodwill messages and online platform for helping mental health patients @MentallyAwareNG was called and they reached out.

It also later confirmed that @Queenfunto was going well.

My story

For someone like me, I didn’t realize my tendency to constantly type angrily, lament the place of God, and constantly question the essence of life were signs of depression in 2017.

It was almost too late before I realized; I was sat on a pavement outside my office around 7pm sometimes in April 2017, sobbing and asking “Why?”

My saving grace was that I texted a friend, Kwame who kept calling me for a week later. In that moment, I realized I had been depressed for 6 months. I wouldn’t say I was close to ending it, but I was compelled to.

Though we have not spoken about it since he knew I was okay, I know Kwame still asks “How?”, because I looked fine and was acting fine till he got compelling evidence that something was wrong.

A Charge

Guys, please check on your friends. They are not fine because they look fine.

play The Sucide Hotlines (Linda Ikeji's Blog)

If you are thinking about ending it, please don’t. Speak to a friend. I promise you it gets better. Alternatively, you can call these numbers; 08062106493 or 08092106493

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Human Trafficking Read about the exploitation of young Nigerian women in...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion What overhauling SARS means for Nigerian millennialsbullet
3 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts I tried the ayurvedic diet for a week, and here's what happened
World Trump revokes ex-CIA director John Brennan's security clearance
Girl Smarts ‘I got the body of my dreams — After gaining 18 pounds of muscle’
MI Abaga What we learned from rapper's #LambAugust listening session
Girl Smarts Should kids be lifting weights?
World Trump campaign says it has filed case against Omarosa Manigault Newman
Healthy Living Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine
Bad Energy How to spot a toxic friendship and end it before it ends you
Astrology and Mental Health Here's your Mercury Retrograde survival guide
Google 5 things you should never look for on this search engine

Pop Culture

Nigerian-born Atlanta resident Arts Administrator-turned- activist and #MuteRKelly Co-founder, Oronike Odeleye,
Profile Meet Oronike Odeleye, the co-founder of the #MuteRKelly Campaign
Imo State is not building Tower of Happiness
Imo State Report of state building a penile 'tower of happiness' is fake news
A colage of images usually supporting the funny Tweets that demonstrate Twitter VAR
Twitter VAR Meet the new trend uncovering lies, goofs and scams
Ladi Kwali, the potter on our N20 Naira note
Ladi Kwali Get to know the first woman on a Naira note