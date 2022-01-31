Music, Digital and Tech Executive, Oye Akideinde has just joined the TurnTable Charts Board in an advisory and executive role.
Oye Akideinde joins advisory board of TurnTable Charts
Oye, a music business veteran will bring his experience and credentials to TurnTable Charts.
In a recent announcement by the management of the company Akideinde with over 22 years of experience was appointed as an Executive along with Bizzle Osikoya - Co-founder of The Plug NG.
The management of TurnTable Charts, are convinced that bringing Oye on board to join the team with his wealth of experience, immense respect, and credentials will no doubt ensure that the company is better placed to consolidate its position as the foremost music chart publication in Nigeria.
Turntable chart is a fast growing music start-up that has partnered with several International music companies and several media stations & distros.
TurnTable charts is a catalog of relative weekly, and yearly popular songs in the Nigerian music space. The results are published in TurnTable magazine.
Oye who is a serial entrepreneur, founder and Co-founder of several thriving organizations also sits on the board of a number of companies and is expected to therefore bring to the table, his expertise, network and relationships to ensure TurnTable Charts achieves its vision to build a sustainable and unprecedented music chart publication for Nigeria and Africa.
