Oye Akideinde joins advisory board of TurnTable Charts

In a recent announcement by the management of the company Akideinde with over 22 years of experience was appointed as an Executive along with Bizzle Osikoya - Co-founder of The Plug NG.

The management of TurnTable Charts, are convinced that bringing Oye on board to join the team with his wealth of experience, immense respect, and credentials will no doubt ensure that the company is better placed to consolidate its position as the foremost music chart publication in Nigeria.

Turntable chart is a fast growing music start-up that has partnered with several International music companies and several media stations & distros.

TurnTable charts is a catalog of relative weekly, and yearly popular songs in the Nigerian music space. The results are published in TurnTable magazine.