Nnedi Okorafor to launch new sci-fi comic, "LaGuardia" in December

Fresh off confirmation that her book, Who Fears Death was going to be adapted by HBO and produced by Game of Thrones creator, George R.R Martin, Nigerian-born author, Nnedi Okorafor has another announcement.

After she attended the 2018 Emmys on the arm of George R.R Martin, Okorafor has been doing work on her Dora Milaje spin-off while co-writing her latest project, an original comic series titled, LaGuardia with

The talented and renowned writer, all-round creative and afrofuturist announced via her Twitter page @Nnedi that the series will hit stores on December 5, 2018.

What is LaGuardia?

The World Fantasy, Hugo & Nebula Award-winning Okorafor says, “It’s about African and alien immigrants in a Brooklyn apartment building called New Hope. And yes, it’s set in the Universe of #Binti novelia and novel Lagoon.”

Her previous work was also set in the fictional universe of Binti. The project will also have illustrators, Tana Ford and James Devlin in a series which hopes to unravel the dark secret the future hides. It will also be published by Dark Horse Comics.

The comic website, Bleeding Cool describes it as “Set in an alternative world where aliens have come to Earth and integrated with society, LaGuardia revolves around a pregnant Nigerian-American doctor, Future Nwafor Chukwuebuka who has just returned to NYC under mysterious conditions.

“After smuggling an illegal alien plant named “Let me Live” through LaGuardia International and Interstellar Airport’s customs and security, she arrives at her grandmother’s tenement, the New Hope Apartments in the South Bronx.

“There, she and Let me become part of a growing population of mostly African and shape-shifting alien immigrants, battling against interrogation, discrimination and travel bans, as they try to make it in a new land. But, as the birth of her child nears, future begins to change. What dark secret is she hiding?”

We wish Nnedi another successful run.