A Nigerian lady's hope of making a fortune in France turned into a nightmare having fallen to human traffickers who reportedly made her a sex slave .

In a CNN News report, she is identified as Nadège (not real name). The Bois de Vincennes park in Paris used to be a home for her until she managed to escape her captors.

Nadège claims that "she was trafficked from Nigeria to France and forced into sexual slavery, at €20 ($23) per client, to pay off a colossal debt to a female Nigerian pimp", says a CNN report.

The pimp who is described as "madam" had made false promises about a good life in Europe when they met in Lagos. She anticipated a visit to France will fetch her waitress job as promised but that never happened.

"I was told it was like a paradise but getting here, it was like from frying pan to fire," CNN gathered from her. She was made to swear an oath at a juju temple before leaving Nigeria.

By swearing the oath she agrees to "repay her madam for sending her to Europe, and to never speak of her oath, or her debt, to anyone."

According to CNN, Nadège was 20 years old when she flew out of Nigeria on a commercial flight to France. She reportedly travelled with a fake passport.

Settling a debt of over N20 million was one of her obligations to her pimp who also seized her travelling documents. Things soon took a different turn for the lady when she became pregnant for her boyfriend.

At this time she made a decision to escape the forced labour but risks terrible consequences such as death or madness. Fortunately, both never came. They are expected to be the outcome if she fails to fulfil her obligation to the madam.

"I was waiting patiently for the death or the madness.

"I was like... 'Should I go over to the street and start working? Should I abort my baby?'," she tells CNN.

The family of Nadège who now enjoys protection at an asylum in France are reportedly feeling the heat after she successfully escaped. She has vowed not to return to Nigeria because it is not safe for her especially when playing the role of a mother.