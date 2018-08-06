Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Nigerian arrested for damaging Buddhist statues in Japan

Vandal Nigerian man is arrested in Japan for destroying Buddhist statues

Abraham Emmanuel Uba, 45, a resident in Hannan, Osaka has been arrested for vandalizing sacred Buddhist statues in Japan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
45 year old Abraham Emmanuel Uba, a resident of Hannan City, Osaka arrested for damaging Buddhist statues play

45 year old Abraham Emmanuel Uba, a resident of Hannan City, Osaka arrested for damaging Buddhist statues

(Tokyo Reporter )

It’s not a funny day for Nigerians abroad as one has been arrested for destroying Buddhist statues at Saijo Temple, Ehime.

Emmanuel Uba lives in Hannan, Osaka. The statues he destroyed are valued at 80,000 yen each.

On July 11, 2018, similar damages were discovered at the Jinen Cemetery, about two kilometers away from the Tottori cemetery.

However, the Police have so far only arrested Emmanuel Uba for the damage of those statues while they examine whether he did similar things at Tottori Cemetery, where 300 gravestones were broken and those at Jinen cemetery. Sankei Sports reports that the police pegs the time of commission around July 15, 2018.

Tottori Cemetery, Hannan City, Osaka where 300 gravestones were destroyed play

Tottori Cemetery, Hannan City, Osaka where 300 gravestones were destroyed

(Twitter)

 

The tourist activities at the Tottori Cemetery is about to take a hit during this August holiday season — it attracts 5,000 tourists every August.

Further details of the damage measures the 300 broken gravestones at 1.7 meters high. Asides those, 7 Jizo statues were also destroyed — these hold sentimental value as they symbolize protection of Children and unborn babies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Zombie Boy Popular tattooed model who worked with Lady Gaga is deadbullet
2 Enugu The state capital becomes a Nigerian fitness hubbullet
3 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet

Pop Culture

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 130 What A Mighty Wave
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 130 - What A Mighty Wave
Lemon Curd 2018
Lemon Curd 3.0 Styl Plus, BlackMagic and Yinka Bernie give us a mix of the classic and the contemporary
While attempting online dating, one needs be aware of its many perils
Stalkers How to deal with creeps on social media and dating websites
A Lagos 'Danfo' conveying people to their destination, 'Agbero' helps the driver.
JJC 5 ideas if you are stepping into a danfo for the 1st time