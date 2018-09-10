news

A 22-year old woman, Justice Maryie Mckay, from Lake Butler, Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery for allegedly raping a 14-year old boy at least three times.

According to The Gainesville Sun, the first incident reportedly occurred in July when Mckay visited the boy home for a birthday party. While there, she reportedly lured the boy to the room she shares with her husband and five kids.

In his report to the police, the boy-victim said he only visited room with no intention of having sexual intercourse with her due to her pressure after he had rejected the offer more than once.

While in the room, the report says she removed his clothes and had sex with her while her husband and under-five children were all in the room, sleeping. The day after that encounter, she reportedly told him she ‘wanted to be with him,’ and that she treasures their encounter.

On August 13, about a month after the first encounter, the report says she picked the boy up in Gainesville, Florida under the pretext of taking him to school, but drove him to her home and had sex with him again while all her children and teenage cousin were at home.

After the second encounter left him with scratch marks, Mckay picked the boy up from a gas station and drove him to her home where they had intercourse for a third time — again, her children and teenage cousin were at home.

Mckay who was arrested on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, reportedly ran with her children after the boy’s mother showed her photographs of his body — scratch marks — but was eventually arrested on Wednesday. She has entered a plea of not guilty and is being held on a $75,000 bond.