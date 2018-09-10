Pulse.ng logo
Mother of 5 rapes 14-year old in Florida

What A Woman Mother of 5 allegedly rapes 14-yr-old

The alleged predator has been arrested for reportedly raping the minor at least three times.

  Published: 2018-09-10
Justice Maryie McKay, mother of 5 rapes 14-year old in Florida play

Justice Maryie Kay, mother of 5 rapes 14-year old in Florida

(Daily Mail)

A 22-year old woman, Justice Maryie Mckay, from Lake Butler, Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery for allegedly raping a 14-year old boy at least three times.

According to The Gainesville Sun, the first incident reportedly occurred in July when Mckay visited the boy home for a birthday party. While there, she reportedly lured the boy to the room she shares with her husband and five kids.

In his report to the police, the boy-victim said he only visited room with no intention of having sexual intercourse with her due to her pressure after he had rejected the offer more than once.

ALSO READ: Man addicted to porn rapes mum deeply asleep

While in the room, the report says she removed his clothes and had sex with her while her husband and under-five children were all in the room, sleeping. The day after that encounter, she reportedly told him she ‘wanted to be with him,’ and that she treasures their encounter.

Justice Maryie McKay, mother of 5 rapes 14-year old in Florida play Mckay, raped the boy on all occasions while her children were either in the house or in the room (Twitter)

On August 13, about a month after the first encounter, the report says she picked the boy up in Gainesville, Florida under the pretext of taking him to school, but drove him to her home and had sex with him again while all her children and teenage cousin were at home.

ALSO READ: Man rapes three grandchildren while babysitting for son

After the second encounter left him with scratch marks, Mckay picked the boy up from a gas station and drove him to her home where they had intercourse for a third time — again, her children and teenage cousin were at home.

Mckay who was arrested on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, reportedly ran with her children after the boy’s mother showed her photographs of his body — scratch marks — but was eventually arrested on Wednesday. She has entered a plea of not guilty and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

