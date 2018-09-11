Mo' Abudu turns 54; Launches empowerment programme for women

news

Today, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Mo Abudu the big hearted, willing mind and healthy founder of Ebony Life TV turned 54.

Happy Birthday, Mo'

For this reason, Pulse shall

The programme

To commemorate the occasion, the serial entrepreneur and media personality, announces that she is launching a mentoring programme titled, Your Dream Moment with Mo — The Power Series, for young women in Nigeria and a number of international locations, in January 2019.

The pioneering scheme aims to boost the self-esteem and capability of women aged between 18 and 34 years old, enabling them to feel empowered enough to reach for their dreams.

Mo helping women with her experience

Mo is a renowned feminist, excelling in a world dominated by talks of entrenched patriarchy and creating valuable conversations while aiding women with inspiration and positivity. Asides that, she is a seasoned media professional.

It then becomes inevitable she impacts as much women with her knowledge, attitude and empower them with secrets.

As such, anyone wishing to participate in this programme encouraged to apply now. This free series of events starts on January 14, 2019 in Lagos. Participants can look forward to learning about how to discover their passion and how to use it as a means of fuelling their ambitions.

Extra attractions

Other sessions will focus on how to build a fulfilling career or business, using one’s existing tools and assets, and how to identify and remove obstacles to succeed in life.

Mo’s Charge

Mo Abudu is super-excited about the project. She says, “I’ve been wanting to do this for a very long time because I’ve always been approached by ambitious young women who need guidance and support. Sometimes, all they need is that belief and self-confidence that they can turn their dreams into reality. I have gained a huge amount of experience throughout my life as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to share some of it with these women.”

Selected participants can look forward to spending a full day with Mo Abudu, learning powerful lessons for business and career success.

To participate in Your Dream Moment with Mo — The Power Series, register HERE.