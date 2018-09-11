Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Mo' Abudu turns 54; Launches empowerment programme for women

Ebony Life Mo' Abudu launches global mentoring scheme for young women

Registration now open for interested participants

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mo' Abudu Favour series, Part 1 play

The Mo' Abudu Favour series, Part 1

(Ebony Life )

Today, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Mo Abudu the big hearted, willing mind and healthy founder of Ebony Life TV turned 54.

The Mo' Abudu Favour series, Part 2 play

The Mo' Abudu Favour series, Part 2

(Ebony Life )

 

Happy Birthday, Mo'

play The Mo' Abudu Favour series, Part 3 (Ebony Life TV)
 

First off, Pulse wishes her a Happy Birthday, long life and prosperity to create more, help more and slay like a million bucks in liquid, raw cash. For this reason, Pulse shall

ALSO READ: What Nigerian celebrities say about Mo' at 50

The programme

play 'Your Dream with Mo,' The Power Series (Ebony Life )

 

To commemorate the occasion, the serial entrepreneur and media personality, announces that she is launching a mentoring programme titled, Your Dream Moment with Mo — The Power Series, for young women in Nigeria and a number of international locations, in January 2019.

The pioneering scheme aims to boost the self-esteem and capability of women aged between 18 and 34 years old, enabling them to feel empowered enough to reach for their dreams.

ALSO READ: Why Nigerian female celebs shouldn't denounce feminism

Mo helping women with her experience

play The Mo' Abudu Favour series, Part 5 (Ebony Life )
 

Mo is a renowned feminist, excelling in a world dominated by talks of entrenched patriarchy and creating valuable conversations while aiding women with inspiration and positivity. Asides that, she is a seasoned media professional.

It then becomes inevitable she impacts as much women with her knowledge, attitude and empower them with secrets.

As such, anyone wishing to participate in this programme encouraged to apply now. This free series of events starts on January 14, 2019 in Lagos. Participants can look forward to learning about how to discover their passion and how to use it as a means of fuelling their ambitions.

ALSO READ: MO Abudu is adapting Wole Soyinka's book into film

Extra attractions

Other sessions will focus on how to build a fulfilling career or business, using one’s existing tools and assets, and how to identify and remove obstacles to succeed in life.

Mo’s Charge

Mo Abudu is super-excited about the project. She says, “I’ve been wanting to do this for a very long time because I’ve always been approached by ambitious young women who need guidance and support. Sometimes, all they need is that belief and self-confidence that they can turn their dreams into reality. I have gained a huge amount of experience throughout my life as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to share some of it with these women.”

Selected participants can look forward to spending a full day with Mo Abudu, learning powerful lessons for business and career success.

To participate in Your Dream Moment with Mo — The Power Series, register HERE.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Nigerian Suicide Rate Here is why our country is ranked 5th on annual...bullet
2 Toke Makinwa OAP and writer breaks Twitter with her sultry physiquebullet
3 Flop of the Week NYSC is a joke; UNILAG is a bigger jokebullet

Related Articles

Happy Birthday: What Nigerian Celebrities Think Of Mo Abudu At 50
EbonyLife TV What is sisterhood? Excitement trails release of nominees list for "Sisterhood Awards 2016"
Fashion Flashback Who Wore It Best:Mo Abudu And Kim Kardashian In Givenchy
Mo Abudu Why the media mogul made the Business Insider 100 list
"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, MO Abudu attend premiere at 2017 TIFF [Photos]
Recovered $50M ‘I’ve been vindicated from Wike’s silly Ikoyi lie,’ Amaechi says
Congratulations!! “This, indeed, is the Century of the African Woman" Ceo Of Ebony Life, Mo Abudu

Pop Culture

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 135 - All The Smoke
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 135 - All The Smoke
Justice Maryie McKay, mother of 5 rapes 14-year old in Florida
What A Woman Mother of 5 allegedly rapes 14-yr-old
Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur responds to Theo Ukpaa's staunch denial of rape allegations
Eniola Hu Pulse chats with the feminist who 'didn't kneel down' during her traditional wedding