On Tuesday, August 28, 2018, BBC, profiled Sheilla Sheldon Charles, a 9-year old Kenyan girl, gifted in the arts, bright of mind and vivacious of character.

She spoke with so much swagger for a nine-year old and showcased drawings that beguiled her age.

The articulate artist, designer and child model, Charles opened by saying, “I don’t know why I draw actually. But it’s just God-given. It’s something in me.” She also revealed that she has drawn for Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta and likes drawing lions because people come to Kenya to see Lions, amongst other things.

Family oriented and altruistic

She proceeds to express her love for sharing her knowledge with her peers, despite the usual aversion to share knowledge, even amongst adults, “If you have a talent, don’t just say “It’s mine alone, I shouldn’t teach others” so you should also share your talent out there.” She says with her confident demeanour.

The best revelation in her interview was when she says, “I draw women a lot because they suffer a lot, so I just draw them because they are the most important people in our family. I think about my family, how it is and what would I like to change about my family and that’s why I draw.”

For a nine-year old, she says with conviction that, “I will be doing this [drawing] forever. Until I die.”

She is an energetic girl, filled with life and the beauty of innocence, but with the soul of a youth. We have definitely not seen the last of this gem.