Medical Doctor convicted of dealing cocaine, wife acquitted

Doctor Escobar Medical Practitioner convicted of dealing cocaine

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted a drug-dealing Medical Doctor, Dennis Konyeaso, of illegal possession of 3.3 kilograms of cocaine.

He was charged on four counts of illegal drug possession, aiding and abetting and trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and was charged alongside his wife, Chidi. 

The NDLEA charge, marked FHC/L/2c/2012, reads that Konyeaso and Chidi conspired to aid one Victor Keyamo to export 3.3kg of cocaine.

According to Punch, during the course of the matter, Konyeaso was granted bail by the court and he has since been on the run, with the Law firmly on his tail. 

It’s on this run that he has been convicted in all four counts, pressed against him. His wife has however been discharged and acquitted of all charge.

Prosecuting counsel for NDLEA, Mrs. Iwuchukwu Ahaji, argued that the couple committed the offence in July 2007 at their Plot 729 Atere, Omole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos residence, contrary to sections 14(b), 19 and 12 of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and are liable to be punished under the same law.

His sentence has however not been pronounced by Justice Mohammed Idris. Chidi had in the course of the matter informed court that her husband refused to come home since he learned that NDLEA operatives searched and found the 3.3kg of cocaine in their apartment, abandoning their her and their three children.

She also claims lack of knowledge of his drug dealing side. Justice Idris has however held off on sentencing till Konyeaso is caught.

