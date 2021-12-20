Nigerian singer Mannipods is working toward merging Latin sound with Afrobeats in a bid to continue to spread the Nigerian sound.
Mexico-based Mannipods to make his debut with Afro-Latino sound
How would Afrobeats and Latin record sound?
Based in Mexico, Mannipods has dubbed his sound Afro-Latino with the aim to share his talent with the world and take the Nigerian music industry by storm.
Real name Emmanuel Ewoterai, the super talented Delta State indigene has created a fusion of Afropop and Reggaeton to get the Afro-Latino sound.
“Adventure has always been a part of me, it is something I love and it is evident in my sound. My sound is fresh, no other Nigerian artist has ever thought of fusing Afropop and Reggaeton and that’s what I’m bringing to the industry,” he said in a chat.
Mannipods is gearing up for his debut and has Davido, Shakira, Wizkid, Joeboy, Jeff Akoh, J Balvin, and M.I on his wishlist of collaborators.
