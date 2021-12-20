Mexico-based Mannipods to make his debut with Afro-Latino sound

Based in Mexico, Mannipods has dubbed his sound Afro-Latino with the aim to share his talent with the world and take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

Real name Emmanuel Ewoterai, the super talented Delta State indigene has created a fusion of Afropop and Reggaeton to get the Afro-Latino sound.

“Adventure has always been a part of me, it is something I love and it is evident in my sound. My sound is fresh, no other Nigerian artist has ever thought of fusing Afropop and Reggaeton and that’s what I’m bringing to the industry,” he said in a chat.