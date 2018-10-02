news

Nigeria at 58 is a polarizing topic, but the Loose Talk Giants take on the task of discussing our country on her birthday. They are not alone on this episode, with them is the Editor of Guardian Life Chidera Muoka.

Nollywood

They start off with Nollywood and the impact home videos have had on them while growing up. The discussion later delves into the character development with the emergence of anti-heroes in place of every day, ‘bad guy’ villain. The gang breaks down this topic while they glean the Killmonger character development.

Independence Day

Chidera Muoka and the Loose Talk Giants define what Independence Day means to them...if it means anything at all. Most importantly, they try to find a common ground on what the Nigerian Dream is; to blow by any means necessary or to leave the country.

Guardian Life

Chidera Muoka narrates her childhood, educational background and her NYSC experience. She goes on to reveal how she got into media and landed her job as Editor of Guardian Life. She also speaks on her memorable Guardian Life covers.