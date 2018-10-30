news

This episode is one for the realists who don’t take chances with situations that might end up with them cheating. The idea of cheating is a systematic thing — the sex itself is the result of a cumulative chain of actions.

The car girlfriend theory

Off the reading of fan mails and a Loose Talk Giant seeking advise for a friend whose girlfriend now rides a guy's car to work, Steve Dede Canada (SDC) shares his theory on why a car might be an aphrodisiac as it promotes unnecessary closeness between opposite sexes. He thinks that if you don’t want that cheating smoke, don’t get in a car for regular drives with people of the opposite sex.

In truth, it seems harsh, but from ‘I trust my partner’ comes, ‘I used to trust you.’ You cannot be in a car with someone and not chat about your respective lives.

Steve thinks that it's better when you don't tread that path.

RIP Hiphop Pantsula

On October 24, 2018, South African rapper, HHP died from a suspected suicide. About two years ago, news broke that he had attempted suicide three times in a year, thus came the conversation of mental health and the cost of technological therapy.

Through MI Abaga’s duet with the late great HHP, the gang also discuss MI’s top five songs and then their respective top 10 Nigerian rappers lists.

New music

The gang discuss new music from Show Dem Camp, Belly, The Collectiv3, Quavo and so forth.