Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 141 - Follow The Money

First off, the episode starts with an appreciation for the Loose Talk Giants via the classic King Sunny Ade song, Appreciation while a quick digression goes to how the giants were no match for Wizkid FC when they came with ‘the cavalry.’

“Will you force someone to marry you?” and Hypergamy

From the ripple effects off Cassie and Diddy’s breakup , how women came at Diddy and the emotional backlash black Twitter erupted in defence of Cassie who dated Diddy for a reported 11 years.

The gang then examine whether the same energy will be kept if it is discovered that Cassie left Diddy from the angle of emotional freedom which we all canvass in this woke world. They also examine the concept of class interlock within marriage or unions from hypergamy.

Hypergamy is simply a subconscious state of mind that means women usually aim to marry or date from their social class or a higher social class while men are content with marrying people of a lower class.

Pusha T vs. Drake

After Drake dropped his recent sit-down episode with LeBron James and Maverick Carter for the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop, and Pusha T’s reply on The Joe Budden Podcast, the guys break down why there are no rules in a rap beef and why Pusha T might yet be hiding something.

The guests

They are Flutterwave CEO, Olugbenga Agboola and investment banker, Portfolio Manager, Damilola Alonge - also Osagie’s brother.

They are here to help you map out how you can actually become a Diddy through healthy financial habits, great saving culture and making smart investment decisions instead of clubbing and buying clothes.

As Osagie promised on an earlier Loose Talk episode, after discussing the Financial Planning Sheet, Osagie is here with the guests.

This episode will quench that thirst for financial discipline we all crave.