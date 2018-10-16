news

Sorry for the long wait, blame Super Eagles and when we say Super Eagles, we are actually talking about Steve.

The NTA Plugs

In the era of Chris Okotie, Nigerian records labels changed the terrain of what Nigerian record labels wanted, from rock music to pop. They also chatted Edmund Spice and Oritz Wiliki.

Odion Ighalo is a star

The gang switch from celebrating the feats of the Super Eagles to celebrating the aliases of African football teams.

Speaking of the Super Eagles, Odion Ighalo scored a hat trick against Libya. Is this redemption for Ighalo who failed to turn up against Argentina at the World Cup? Steve Dede breaks down his experience from being with the Super Eagles over his one week with them.

You will also enjoy the football knowledge, lows, highs and terrible(s) of the football-loving mind.

Who created the “Africa” narrative?

‘Ye is in Africa (oops! Uganda) and that has brought its own fair share of drama. The problem with the generalization of “Africa” by the western media instead of mentioning the countries themselves - It is annoying but what do we do? The gang discusses it.

After speaking on Ye and the possibility of him coming to Nigeria AOT2, Steve and Osagz get political and discuss the upcoming elections.

The conversation then moves to DJ Cuppy (not Kupe!) and why it seems Nigerians hate her so much.

Finally, the guys talk about the Wizkid episode that had the whole country buzzing.