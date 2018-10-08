Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 139 - Featuring LadiPoe

news

Apple users can listen to the latest episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE .

It’s another episode of Loose Talk Podcast and the gang discuss the madness of Lagos and chat with rapper, Poe about his career the game of Hiphop and his new album, Talk About Poe.

The Lagos Political Spice

Upon the “World Press Conference” and the madness that ensued, the loss of incumbent, Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the primary elections, the gang examine exactly what the post holds for the whoever the new Governor is and how he would implement what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu called, “The Master Plan.”

Students of Hip-hop

The good madness is around as the gang discuss new music from Leriq & Tomi Thomas, Sess, Mahalia and Kaylo as well as the beauty of Logic’s Young Sinatra IV, representing his knowledge of the Hip-hop culture.

They also examine how having knowledge of the Hip-hop game impacts the music from acts like Kanye West, Joe Budden, J. Cole, and a few others.

ALSO READ: Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 138 - featuring Chidera Muoka

LadiPoe or Poe or Poey

Before talking about the come up, Poe clarifies the origin of his stage name and why he changed his name from Poe to LadiPoe.

The making of LadiPoe was forged in the America, without any prior experience while he was in Nigeria. The gift was even obscure at the time, but he discovered the gift and the dream changed.

He also met Tec of Show Dem Camp off a family link-up and the rest is history.

The Not-so-lazy Rapper

After Poe had gotten the ‘Loose Talk smoke’ of ‘Lazy rapper’ from the gang for a minute, as he had gotten it from most core Nigerian Hip-hop fans, he breaks down why he hadn’t released a full-length product till now.

He pointed this in three phases; Understanding the artistry and the industry, the experimentation with his artistry and his newfound understanding of the industry, and the former two facets in relation to being a Nigerian, as regards topics to articulate in music.

Poe also discusses what he thinks is his lane.

It’s not about punchlines

Nigerian Hip-hop acts are usually caught in the melee of sounding like the rappers they grew up on as against the style that sells in Nigeria — the major conundrum of identity.

Asides the discussions about his now-released and wonderful debut album, Talk About Poe, Poe created a potentially classic episode of Loose Talk Podcast.

The magic of what Poe represents to himself is the niche of creativity that seems to be slowly forming, as a fabric of Nigerian contemporary music— post ‘99.

For the power of content and intellectually dense discussions about music, artiste identity, the contemporary proliferation of style and other underlying factors that people don’t usually talk about or understand, this Episode of Loose Talk Podcast will be one for posterity.