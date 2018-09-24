Pulse.ng logo
Go
Pop Culture

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 137  What is your shoe size?

It's pure smoke season as the Loose Talk Giants speak candidly about Wizkid's domestic issues.

  • Published:
Loose Talk Podcast -Episode 137 -  What Is Your Shoe Size? play

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 137 -  What Is Your Shoe Size?

(Pulse )

 

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

Welcome to another episode of Loose Talk Podcast where issues are addressed and smoke will be dished out. This is an episode you WILL NOT want to miss.

Steve is back

Shout out to Steve Dede on his Delta sojourn. He narrates how he was able to get away from extortionists who wanted to take money from him for urinating in public.

Kanye West vs Drake vs Kim Kardashian

On the drama with Drake’s fans, speculating a relationship with Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon alleging a relationship with her, the gang discuss their individual mechanisms to handle the matter. It's a general consensus that there will be hands thrown if anyone's wife is disrespected.

Wizkid and Deadbeat daddy accusations

To the moment we have been waiting for. PC Osagz is fully dead! The Loose Talk Giants go hard on Wizkid over the deadbeat allegations made by his first baby mama recently.

The Giants also called him out for not putting the people around him on and his wayward lifestyle. If you are team Wizkid FC, this episode might be too much for you.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

