Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 133 featuring AQ and Loose Kaynon

This episode is a collision of insight documentation, Hip-Hop music and ideas into the creative process of the album "Crown".

  • Published:
Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 133 featuring AQ and Loose Kaynon play

This episode is a must listen for lovers of Hip-Hop

(Pulse)

 

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to another wonderful episode of Loose Talk Podcast, welcome aboard the documentation of culture.

Yxng Dxnzl: A Study on Self Worth

play

 

The Loose Talk Giants (AOT2, Osagz and Steve) delve straight into the latest project from Chocolate City's #LambAugust run — Yxng Dxnzl: A Study on Self Worth, its positives and why it might be greater than you think.

The guys also talk about their top 3 albums from M.I Abaga.

Crown Talk

The guests on this week's episode are A-Q and Loose Kaynon who recently dropped their collaborative album 'Crown' which has gotten stellar reviews.

Crown was birthed also birthed on the idea to foster Nigerian Hip-Hop and yeah, that A-Q tweet was true; Loose Kaynon didn’t like him at first.

The 3-hour podcast touches on the creative process that birthed 'Crown', a quick background of both rappers, what they hope to achieve with the 100 Crowns labels which they co-own and how M.I Abaga has influenced them greatly.

