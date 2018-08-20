news

A special guest is back by popular demand and we are not revealing her name. You will have to play this week's episode to know who made it to Loose Talk this week.

PVC

Steve Dede in his sharp Delta ways narrated how he used his journalist status to get his PVC. The story is pure hilarious and delivered in the only way that Steve tells his crazy stories.

What do Nigerian men offer in relationships?

Osagie asks AOT2, Steve and our special guest what do Nigerian men offer in relationships apart from safety and status. The discussion further highlights why Nigerian men are afraid of dating above their station.

The Glow Up

Apparently, our special guest has a glow up, as she talks about her new job at the BBC, and other ventures like her book club and other issues while Osagz chips in with why he thinks we need a new exciting challenge every few years.

The chatter also leads to discussing the importance of collaborating to foster the reading culture and why people should read book before delving into some relationship chatter and why investment bankers won’t work for her.

Loose Talk Review

The Loose Talk Giants review the latest albums released within the last week. Osagie breaks down Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' album and speaks about its flaws.

The discussion moves to the 'Crown' by AQ and Loose Kaynon and why why Chocolate City should get credit for pushing out rap albums.

AOT2, Osagz and Steve talk about other music projects by Alpha, The Internet, Killbeatz and Dani Leigh.