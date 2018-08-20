Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 132 featuring Princess Abumere

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 132 - Drink Water and Glow featuring Special Guest

This episode teases you with a familiar special guest. Due to high demand, here she is as she tells us what she has been up to.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 132 - Drink Water and Glow featuring Special Guest play

Can you guess who this mystery guest is?

(Pulse )

 

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

A special guest is back by popular demand and we are not revealing her name. You will have to play this week's episode to know who made it to Loose Talk this week.

PVC

INEC extends voters registration to August 31 play

MURIC urges Muslims to get their PVCs

(informationng)

 

Steve Dede in his sharp Delta ways narrated how he used his journalist status to get his PVC. The story is pure hilarious and delivered in the only way that Steve tells his crazy stories.

What do Nigerian men offer in relationships?

Osagie asks AOT2, Steve and our special guest what do Nigerian men offer in relationships apart from safety and status. The discussion further highlights why Nigerian men are afraid of dating above their station.

The Glow Up

Apparently, our special guest has a glow up, as she talks about her new job at the BBC, and other ventures like her book club and other issues while Osagz chips in with why he thinks we need a new exciting challenge every few years.

The chatter also leads to discussing the importance of collaborating to foster the reading culture and why people should read book before delving into some relationship chatter and why investment bankers won’t work for her.

Loose Talk Review

The Loose Talk Giants review the latest albums released within the last week. Osagie breaks down Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' album and speaks about its flaws.

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 132 featuring Princess Abumere play

How good is Nicki Minaj's new album

(Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records)

 

The discussion moves to the 'Crown' by AQ and Loose Kaynon and why why Chocolate City should get credit for pushing out rap albums.

AOT2, Osagz and Steve talk about other music projects by Alpha, The Internet, Killbeatz and Dani Leigh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Rent in Lagos Why Nigerian landlords are reluctant rent house to single...bullet
2 Prop of the Week Yemi Osinbajo gives Nigerians a victory and recess on...bullet
3 Dada The advent of primitive beliefs that ran Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 130 - What A Mighty Wave
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 129 - Surviving Cancer feat. Sensei Uche
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 128 - Investment portfolio
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 127 - Crossing Rivers To Aso Rock feat. Donald Duke

Pop Culture

The #EndSars clamour was greatly championed by Nigerian Youths who understood the brutal tendencies of SARS
#EndSARS Was police special unit overhauled because most victims were men?
The officiial logo of for TED Talks, organized by the Sapling Foundation
Thank You For Coming To My TED Talk How Nigerian social media users created humour off a global event
Victims need more than social media activism to fully recover in cases of domestic violence and violent crimes.
Pulse Opinion Why we might need a relocation program for victims of domestic violence, violent crimes in Nigeria
Nigerias are deserting their country in thousands for destinations in Europe and North America
Immigration Report says 74% of Nigerians would live in another country if they had the opportunity