Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 131 featuring Niyola

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 131 - King of Boys featuring Niyola

This episode offers insight into Niyola's history, inner fabric, artistry and personality.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 131 featuring Niyola play

Niyola opens up on why she took a break from music and how she is approaching music differently now.

(Pulse)

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

Talented singer Niyola graces the Loose Talk Podcast to share some knowledge and take further steps to document untold stories.

This episode is for culture enthusiasts and early 2000s Nigerian music industry. The very ideas of juicy insights and intellectual discourse collide into one discussion on this episode.

She started with why she took a break from music and also discussed her idea of female empowerment.

Through this episode, she discussed how her gift is about helping people through her femininity and unreleased songs.

Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 131 featuring Niyola play

Niyola with AOT2, Steve and Osagz of Loose Talk Podcast

(Pulse)

 

FESTAC to Surulere

One thing you would learn though is why Niyola is a veteran through her involvement and times with Da Trybe due to her obsession with music and then her background, schools and her misconception about ‘angels and music’.

She also credits her Dad with inspiring her songwriting and then, finishing first runner-up in a competition named Circle of stars by Goldmine and then meeting Faze, at Amen Starlet Competition before backing up for Sound Sultan and Baba Dee.

ALSO READ: Banky W announces dissolution of EME as a record label

Transformation, New Music and EME

The story involves her transformation, but she reveals how she joined Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

While fans anticipate her music, Niyola discusses why she does not rush music and the rudiments of process through Skales.

The episode is definitely one for posterity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet
2 Xenophobia Nigerian author writes on why South Africans don't like...bullet
3 Kehlani To this American Pop Star, Nigerian Prayers are one long jokebullet

Pop Culture

Why women should choose the number of kids they want
Pulse Opinion Dear Nigerians, be compassionate towards mothers
Nigerian asylum seeker begs for alms in Milan
Italian Asylum Meet 30-yr-old Ogochukwu Efeizomor who wanders the streets of Milan
The 4 waves of Nigerian feminism explained in 1,000 words
Feminism The 4 waves of advocacy of women's rights explained in 1,000 words
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 130 What A Mighty Wave
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 130 - What A Mighty Wave