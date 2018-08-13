news

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

Talented singer Niyola graces the Loose Talk Podcast to share some knowledge and take further steps to document untold stories.

This episode is for culture enthusiasts and early 2000s Nigerian music industry. The very ideas of juicy insights and intellectual discourse collide into one discussion on this episode.

She started with why she took a break from music and also discussed her idea of female empowerment.

Through this episode, she discussed how her gift is about helping people through her femininity and unreleased songs.

FESTAC to Surulere

One thing you would learn though is why Niyola is a veteran through her involvement and times with Da Trybe due to her obsession with music and then her background, schools and her misconception about ‘angels and music’.

She also credits her Dad with inspiring her songwriting and then, finishing first runner-up in a competition named Circle of stars by Goldmine and then meeting Faze, at Amen Starlet Competition before backing up for Sound Sultan and Baba Dee.

Transformation, New Music and EME

The story involves her transformation, but she reveals how she joined Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

While fans anticipate her music, Niyola discusses why she does not rush music and the rudiments of process through Skales.

The episode is definitely one for posterity.