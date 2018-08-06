news

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE

New Music

The Loose Talk Giants new music they are listening to. They talked about Travis Scott’s new album 'Astro World', YG’s album, new female rap duo City Girls, and Tiwa Savage's new single with Duncan Mighty .

Sandwich

This episode also addresses Nigerian Hip-Hop, label issues and Duncan Mighty as the new wave post-Shaku Shaku movement. Since Fake Love, Duncan has been on 12 features.

The conundrum rumbles on, on the impact of the artist also called Wene Mighty and how he has been dope for many years. They also share their views on the debate that Wizkid 'revived' his career.

Top 5 contemporary acts

The discussion moves along to the top 5 contemporary acts. Steve places Duncan Mighty in his top 5 list and AOT2 and Osagz examine it.

Shortly after, they get to Wizkid and Davido. The facts that both acts don't have more albums and have not delivered a classic material are reasons why they are not yet considered legends.

Fan mails

The fan mails on this episode were lit. The team discussed the ideas of a fan's fear of getting Herpes from a white girl in America.

Other topics touched on include the 1966 counter-coup, 21st anniversary of Fela's death and the latest happenings in Nigeria's political scene.