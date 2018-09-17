Loose Talk Podcast: Divine Creative Process - Featuring Saeon

news

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have another episode of Loose Talk Podcast where we thrash certain topics, but this time, without Steve.

Where is Steve?

Sorry guys, Steve is on leave and apparently, he might or might not be in the country. Ayo and Osagz also don’t seem to be sure of his whereabouts.

At this time, someone tell Steve to reply because he still needs those papers.

Live in the strip club

Osagz and Ayo share their wild, respective strip club experiences, involving rafia mats and why mainland is wild.

The guys also discuss why prancing naked is a natural and comforting thing. Saeon also chips in.

The Divine Creative Process — Birth of a BoyChick

Saeon talks about the creative process of her new album liberated her to speak her truth, help her get the power back and taught her the necessity of safety.

She also talks about production and ideas.

Don’t be a deadbeat dad

Discussions also hit the idea of name, from the idea of fatherhood and Wizkid amongst other key topics. This episode promises to be a lit one.