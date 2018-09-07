Pulse.ng logo
Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa's denial; threatens him

Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur responds to Theo Ukpaa's staunch denial of rape allegations

She also threatens to "expose" him and claim he was sacked last year, not this year

  • Published:
Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial play

Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial

(Guardian Nigeria)

On August 25, 2018, Pulse reported that Emilia Samuel released a five-page allegation against Theo Ukpaa for raping her when she was 16, after she saw his wedding photos on the social media.

play Model, Emilia Samuel is the alleged victim of Theo Ukpaa (OnoBello)
 

 

Ukpaa who was Head of Programmes at Linda Ikeji TV appeared to have lost his job over the rape allegation.

As reported by Pulse on August 30, 2018, his dismissal was confirmed in signed statement by Linda Ikeji.

play Theo Ukpaa, the alleged perpetrator (Twitter)

 

On Friday, September 7, 2018, Pulse obtained and subsequently published a Theo Ukpaa statement where he denied all allegation of rape made against him by model, Emilia Samuel.

In the statement, he attacked attacked each heading of rape allegation made by Samuel.

However, over the course of Friday, September 7, 2018, Ikeji has again released a signed statement — this time, offering insight into the matter and threatening Ukpaa.

She also revealed that he was fired from his job in 2017 - not in 2018, as the media thought. She also alleged that he has abused a string of “girls”, not one “girl.”

The statement reads;

Dear Theo Ukpaa,

I have known you for many years and I’ve shown you nothing but love and kindness and made you the head of my TV channel but listen my dear friend, if you dare release another statement denying what you did or calling another one of your victims a liar, not only will I expose you, I will have you arrested and charged to court where you can go defend yourself properly.

These girls — and I didn’t say girl, I said girls may not have a voice, money or time to take it up with you but I do, so please don’t test me.

I know more than most and right now I can’t tell you how ashamed I am to have given you another chance in my organization. You weren’t sacked solely over Emilia’s story. I am not so stupid that I would let go of the person I relied on the most to help me run my TV channel over a story by someone I don’t know. You were dismissed last year, remember? And I’d never heard of Emilia or her story.

If you think I am going to sit back and watch you victimize your victims, or humiliate them further by making them seem like liars, you have another think coming. What you need now is seek help and if you’re too ashamed to do so, at least hide your head in shame and don’t dare call another girl a liar. Please don’t make me come for you, Theo! Be warned!”

Pulse will update you as this story develops.

