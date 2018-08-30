Pulse.ng logo
MeToo: Linda Ikeji fires head of programmes after rape allegations

Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur fires staff member who was accused of rape

Linda Ikeji has quickly fired the Head of Programmes of her media outfit over accusations he raped a model numerous times, first when she was 16.

Linda Ikeji fires staff accused of rape play Linda Ikeji fires staff accused of rape (Guardian)

On Monday, August 26, 2018, news swirled that TV presenter and model, Emilia Samuel accused filmmaker, Their Ukpaa of rape on at least three occasions - when she was 16 and 17 years old respectively - via her Instagram page.

The accused was the Head of Productions at Linda Ikeji TV. On Wednesday, August 29, 2018, Linda Ikeji announced that she had fired Ukpaa based on the accusations.

"I personally wanted to let everyone know that Theo Ukpaa, who was Head of Programmes at Linda Ikeji TV is no longer a staff of the company. His job with my company was terminated on Monday August 27th just a day after I read the heartbreaking story of Emilia Samuel" wrote Lina Ikeji on her blog

She further wrote that, "The general public is therefore advised not to transact any business with him in the name of Linda Ikeji TV as anyone who does it, does so at his/her own risk."

ALSO READ: Gang storms female hostel, reportedly rapes 15 students

Emilia Samuel recounted on her Instagram page on how Ukpaa allegedly raped her when she was 16 and then, when she was 17, a minor.

You can read her story below;

She further said that she had forgotten all about Theo Ukpaa until she saw his wedding pictures online recently.

play The delectable Emilia Samuel claims she got raped when she was 16 and she has witnesses (OnoBello)

ALSO READ: Lawyer identifies four rape cases

Ukpaa had gotten married to Tola Adesokun in private beach wedding just days before the accusation hit the Internet.

play Theo Ukpaa, kissing his bride on his wedding day. He got accused of rape shortly after (Nairaland forum)

Theo Ukpaa is yet to respond to the accusations. His Instagram account has been deleted.

