On Monday, August 26, 2018, news swirled that TV presenter and model, Emilia Samuel accused filmmaker, Their Ukpaa of rape on at least three occasions - when she was 16 and 17 years old respectively - via her Instagram page.

The accused was the Head of Productions at Linda Ikeji TV. On Wednesday, August 29, 2018, Linda Ikeji announced that she had fired Ukpaa based on the accusations.

"I personally wanted to let everyone know that Theo Ukpaa, who was Head of Programmes at Linda Ikeji TV is no longer a staff of the company. His job with my company was terminated on Monday August 27th just a day after I read the heartbreaking story of Emilia Samuel" wrote Lina Ikeji on her blog

She further wrote that, "The general public is therefore advised not to transact any business with him in the name of Linda Ikeji TV as anyone who does it, does so at his/her own risk."

Emilia Samuel recounted on her Instagram page on how Ukpaa allegedly raped her when she was 16 and then, when she was 17, a minor.

She further said that she had forgotten all about Theo Ukpaa until she saw his wedding pictures online recently.

Ukpaa had gotten married to Tola Adesokun in private beach wedding just days before the accusation hit the Internet.

Theo Ukpaa is yet to respond to the accusations. His Instagram account has been deleted.