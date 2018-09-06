Lagos Floods: It is once again inevitable; it has begun

news

It’s September 6, 2018, and it’s only rained for a cumulative total of a probable 4 hours across the day — this is not the peak of Nigerian raining season yet.

At that peak, it rains for 7 days with little to no stop. In July 2017, Pulse reported how people were moving out of their Lekki homes with canoes while social media was awash with stories and complaints.

Instagram stories absorbed more water than it captured and led adulation to Nigerian slay queens and Yoruba Demons. They were barricaded in their homes by a rush of water that could do nothing about.

Then, the Lagos state government, while calling for calm said, "The Lagos State government has once again called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.

"While assuring the general public of the heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams, especially in flood-prone areas of the state, the government urges residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.

"Warning that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks, the government solicits the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in the canals and gutters and observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.

"The government also urges residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations."

A year later, the problem might again repeat itself.

What caused this problem?

A case of contributory negligence by builders, real estate companies and the government that failed to employ vision when they were building these homes.

Naturally, the Lekki areas, which was formerly known as Maroko areas was a water-filled-space some 30–40 years ago. It is no news that some of our parents came into these places canoes, and rolled up trousers.

This place did not become a highbrow areas because the water suddenly chose to make way and allow constructors build, they chased it back through aggressive filling with thousands of metric tons of sand.

The sand did not absorb this water, the water drained out the sand after it initially absorbed before it receded. This careless practice continued as more holes were built and estates were erected. Containing water or pushing it back to find another route is risky, water must flow and when it gets too big for the barricade, it comes back with a vengeance.

Water, a naturally current-rich element, with naturally incontrollable force of intense current when it gets rebellious was boxed in segments around the residential areas where the water was simply too deep to risky to attempt any further filling or where it was too deep.

An example of this practice

If you are coming from the Island via a the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos and nearing Iyana-Oworo, towards the more residential areas where the water becomes more bearable and with buildings in sight, you see an array of brown sand.

It is another example of the problem created in Lekki. That company is pushing the water back - let's hope they have a better mechanism and vision that Lekki builders.

Improper drainage, inevitable flooding and carelessness of residents

The problem of Lekki was not made in a day, rainfall didn’t get suddenly more intense - even with global warming. The problem has just gotten bigger as drainages become insufficient to channel these floods.

This is a product of the lack of vision by the government and constructors who allowed, water, an uncontrollable force be compartmentalized while people slept at night in their multimillion Naira homes.

Nonetheless, these owners/residents have also been careless. One would think these people would have found a lasting solution when the infamous flooding of 2017 became viral.

2018 evidence of flooding

A cursory look around Lekki on this day, September 6, 2018 will reveal startling evidence of this problem and the rain only just begun.

The rest of September, a good month for farmers, look set to be another problematic month for Lekki dwellers of all forms from a problem that could have been avoided with vision.

Even if we forget vision, the problem of 2017 should have offered insights into effectively managing the problem with a lasting solution.

Major cities around the world also have similar problems of overcrowding — not floods — the highbrow areas, while rent increases and mortgages get more tedious, and nobody employs vision to manage his housing by moving to another location.

More people will inevitable keep moving to Lekki because as Drake said on his 2009 Timbaland feature, Say Something, “.. It is all about location…” after he exchange his small apartment for a “condo downtown” Los Angeles.

It might be all about location as human beings conform to their growth and growing means, therefore look for accessories and modes to reflect them like cars, clothes and homes, but it might not be advisable to keep allow people construct at the heart of Lekki.