Juventus star, Emre Can gets dragged by feminists for sexism

news

On September 20, 2018, Pulse reported the debatable red card given to Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus’ UEFA Champions League match against Valencia on September 20, 2018.

Ronaldo was the victim of pretence and theatrics from Jeison Murillo who fell to the ground after minimal contact from Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was subsequently sent off, for touching Murillo’s head in a non-malicious way by referee Felix Brych, after consulting with the fifth official.

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to Ronaldo getting sent off

In a post-match interview, his teammate, German international, Emre Can, protesting the decision exclaimed to DAZN saying , “That’s supposed to be a red!?” That has gotten him a bag of criticism.

He continues, “I just heard that he said it was because of hair pulling. We’re not women, we’re playing football. If you’re giving that as a red card, you can be sent off for any foul. One hundred per cent, that is not a red card,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Lagos is messing with my mental health

When news of his comments broke, he was dragged left, right and centre for apparent sexism, that derogatorily places women as the weaker sex to men and that they fall easily.

Upon the outcry from his comments, he has since taken to Twitter to say, “I would like to take a moment to clear the air regarding the comments I made after last night’s game. My response after seeing the video footage of Cristiano’s sending off seemed to have caused some commotion.”

Refuting the sexist tag, he said that, “I would like to state that the comments made were never focused on nor meant to degrade women, women’s football or equality in any form. Everyone who knows me knows about my respect for women, equality and respect.”

“My intention was to stick up for my team mate regarding a wrong decision which could have affected our game. I sincerely apologise if any of the comments I made have caused any harm” he concluded.

Unless the red card is successfully appealed by Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to complete a one-match suspension.

UEFA could however extend the punishment if they deem it fit.

For Emre Can, he’s surely going to swallow this L.