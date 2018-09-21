It's time for Wizkid to grow up and take care of his kids

news

On September 6, 2018, the King of Afrobeat Femi Anikulapo-Kuti announced that his first child Made Anikulapo-Kuti, is now an official member of his band The Positive Force .

While speaking about his son playing for him, the four-time Grammy award nominee said that the greatest legacy a man can give his children is to give them a solid education.

This rings true for any father. A man should give his kids the best education and be emotionally and physically available also, no matter the circumstances.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has been trending for the last couple of days over recent accusations by his first baby mama that he is a deadbeat father.

This is not the first time she is making such accusations but this time she came with a lengthy arsenal of threads and receipts. Needless to say, the situation has been messy for Wizkid.

ALSO READ: Wizkid to name next album after his last son

Allegations that Wizkid neglects his duties as a father to his first two sons have been rife in 2018 with both ladies dropping hints and accusations online. This latest accusation is, however, the most damning of all.

There is a parable that says, there is no smoke without fire. These allegations at least suggest that Wizkid is most likely shirking his duties as a father.

The baby mama/daddy phenomenon is closely tied to the deadbeat daddy syndrome where a man chooses not to provide for his offsprings. Wizkid has three baby mamas and while this is not a sin, not owning up to your responsibilities is falls short of standard expectations.

As Africa's biggest pop star, Wizkid should be more discreet in dealing with his private life. He is not the first baby daddy in Nigeria and neither will he be the last.

The way his private life has unravelled publicly has shown that he is not focused on making sure that things at home are okay. The allegations made by his baby mamas clearly show a young man who has not prioritized the position of his sons in his life.

"A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man," said the Don Vito Corleone in the movie The Godfather.

Yes, we get it. Wizkid is a busy man. Today he is in Milan and tomorrow he is having dinner with Diddy. His level of success leaves little room for anything else but if his kids mean anything to him, he would make time for them. You make time for the things and people you care about. It's a fact of life.

On the financial aspect, it is hard to believe that one of the highest earning acts in Africa isn't taking care of his sons' welfare. These are still allegations that even a Wizkid hater would find hard to believe. The allegations are however out there and it is now on him to prove they are not true.

In Shola Ogudu's revelations, we can see that Wizkid has little or no regard for his baby mama. Apart from being unavailable most of the time, he asks her who she is dating and if she remembers what sex with him felt like. This is just scum behaviour if her allegations are true.

The most damning allegation is Wizkid questioning the sexuality of his son and making him touch the boobs and ass of the women in his home. Parental neglect is bad but parental abuse is despicable.

ALSO READ: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's baby mama's accusations

Not only do his alleged actions reek of homophobia, but it also suggests that Wizkid is not fit to be a father. The accusation that a weed crusher was found in the bag of his son further adds fodder to this belief.

No one is crucifying Wizkid for having three kids outside of wedlock. What people are accusing him off based on these allegations is that he is a deadbeat dad.

The job of a parent is to raise a child into a decent human being and a productive member of the society. These cannot be done when you are absent emotionally, financially and physically absent.

Wizkid needs to do better. He has the ability to influence young men who are deadbeat fathers. He has what it takes to let young men know that they should be responsible for their kids.

No one is perfect and there no one is irredeemable. Wizkid might not be the father of the year but here is a chance for him to do better. No one loves a deadbeat dad, star boy or not.