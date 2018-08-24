Is it wrong for women to kneel for their husbands

news

A lady on Twitter has sparked up a discussion concerning the act of women kneeling during the cultural Yoruba wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, the lady with the handle @EniolaHu tweeted "Speaking of submission, during my Yoruba engagement, my husband and I told the Alagas to not use that word or ask me to kneel for him. Everyone told me it wouldn't be possible because, culture. But guess whose knees didn't touch the ground?"

She also went on to say "My sister’s wedding was earlier this week and she also warned against using the term “ile oko” (husband’s house). Everyone is setting their house rules and removing the bs one act at a time. Looking forward to subversive “no wedding” family members lol."

The first tweet has been retweeted over 2,000 times and has sparked a Twitter debate on so called patriarchal practices in Nigerian traditional wedding ceremonies.

Quite a number of people disagree with @EniolaHu's point of view.

On the other side of things;

The Yoruba traditional wedding ceremony is known for its celebration of culture. It is a colourful affair that celebrates the love and union of a man and his wife. It has gone on to influence fashion and style because of the extravagant display of aso-ebi, music and food.

Lately some of the practices of the traditional ceremony have raised eyebrows because they no longer fit into the 'wokeness' of today's generation.

Which side of this debate are you on?