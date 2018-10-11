How to write a killer CV

news

Writing a perfect Curriculum Vitae doesn't have to be so hard. In fact, you can find it pretty easy if you arrange it in the right order.

Simply follow these tips to create a killer resume that stands out

1. The Personal Profile

Since the personal profile is the introductory part of your CV, it is important you make every word count. Keep it simple, short and straight to the point. Two lines that highlight who you are and your strength should be enough.

2. Work History

This has to be arranged in a chronological order by starting with the most recent job role. To make it easy for your potential employers to scan through, it is important you use bullet points.

However, don't just list the job description, tell the reader how your role contributes or makes a difference to the company operations.

3. Education

This section of your CV is expected to cover everything about your academic history. The schools you attended with dates from elementary school up to University level.

If you have received any academic award while in school, don't feel shy to include it here. If you have also completed any certificate programs relevant to the job you’re applying to, add it.

4. Extra Skills

This is where you tell your employers about your key strength and specific things you can do. Ability to speak three or more language and your IT skills can be included in this section. However, make sure any skill you're including in your CV is relevant to the job you are applying for.

5. Interests

Here is where you state your hobbies. Tell your employer about that book you are working on or any other interesting activity you like to engage yourself. But remember not all your hobbies are relevant to the job you’re applying for.

Final steps

Having followed these steps, look at your completed CV and judge if it’s visually appealing or hard to read as your eyes move across the sections. Proofread carefully and correct any error you find in it.