How does political correctness work in Nigeria?

Basically, we need some truth time in Nigeria.

Like the rest of the world, our society hates truth and everything that comes with that. The truth is mostly harsh and sometimes bitter.

Parts of the idea behind liberalism aims to recreate the idea of talking truth, by diluting with some supportive adverbs to sell certain narratives.

Except the person getting smoke is a generally hated figure like Donald Trump or Osama Bin Laden, whom everyone can pelt at will with stale eba, now hard as stone, everyone shelves the energy.

What is liberalism?

An idea birthed on minimalism of ideas, without bringing all the smoke and inclusion of everybody, without derogating on anybody.

These days, liberalism also purports to continue authoritarian regimes that people cannot derogate upon. They create standards that no one dares go against — not even when political correctness is wrong and protects a wrongdoer.

This is most common in the Internet and social media era where anything goes.

What then is political correctness?

A concept that purports to create euphemisms for everything when more plain terms would be considered harsh and insensitive.

The problem

In some ways, the internet era has switched the entire definition of political correctness to suit convenient narratives where everyone gets offended by everything that doesn’t pander to them.

Even worse, speaking harsh truths have now been covered in the political incorrectness where anyone who goes against standards of political correctness gets bashed.

How then do we speak the truth?

Honestly, the era of truth is over. The dawn of gross sentimentality and fan phenomenon have hampered truth which continues to thin by every new wrong.

Truth is dead as whoever now speaks the truth is seen as the villain. The manner of political correctness has now become pretentious that nobody wants to be reasonable anymore.

It’s even worse that in the regime of and need for truth, nobody bothers to focus on the truth being the said. Everyone focuses on the slight wrongs said in the event of truth.

You rightly criticise someone, everyone will conveniently forget all the right things you said and focus on the little wrongs you might or might not have said.

What then do we do?

Nothing. It’s not going to change, it’s only going to get worse. We can only live with it and try to find out truths in there.

God save us all.