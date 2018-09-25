Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

How does political correctness work in Nigeria?

Political Correctness How does the concept of 'sensitive comments' work in Nigeria?

There is an overlap of authenticity in Nigerian media and entertainment where everyone expects to be spoon fed liberal mounds of toned down eba

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Has political correctness gone too far? play

Has political correctness gone too far?

(YouTube)

Basically, we need some truth time in Nigeria.

Like the rest of the world, our society hates truth and everything that comes with that. The truth is mostly harsh and sometimes bitter.

Parts of the idea behind liberalism aims to recreate the idea of talking truth, by diluting with some supportive adverbs to sell certain narratives.

play American President, Donald Trump, the most political incorrect man on earth (Grist)

 

Except the person getting smoke is a generally hated figure like Donald Trump or Osama Bin Laden, whom everyone can pelt at will with stale eba, now hard as stone, everyone shelves the energy.

ALSO READ: Why viewing centres are better for UEFA champions league matches than sports bars and lounges

What is liberalism?

An idea birthed on minimalism of ideas, without bringing all the smoke and inclusion of everybody, without derogating on anybody.

play Liberalism and the concept of offence has reinforced the power of political correctness (Steemit)

 

These days, liberalism also purports to continue authoritarian regimes that people cannot derogate upon. They create standards that no one dares go against — not even when political correctness is wrong and protects a wrongdoer.

This is most common in the Internet and social media era where anything goes.

What then is political correctness?

A concept that purports to create euphemisms for everything when more plain terms would be considered harsh and insensitive.

The problem

In some ways, the internet era has switched the entire definition of political correctness to suit convenient narratives where everyone gets offended by everything that doesn’t pander to them.

Even worse, speaking harsh truths have now been covered in the political incorrectness where anyone who goes against standards of political correctness gets bashed.

ALSO READ: Should jobs be about diversity or merit?

How then do we speak the truth?

Honestly, the era of truth is over. The dawn of gross sentimentality and fan phenomenon have hampered truth which continues to thin by every new wrong.

Truth is dead as whoever now speaks the truth is seen as the villain. The manner of political correctness has now become pretentious that nobody wants to be reasonable anymore.

play Is political correctness greater than truth? (Crisis Magazine)

 

It’s even worse that in the regime of and need for truth, nobody bothers to focus on the truth being the said. Everyone focuses on the slight wrongs said in the event of truth.

You rightly criticise someone, everyone will conveniently forget all the right things you said and focus on the little wrongs you might or might not have said.

What then do we do?

Nothing. It’s not going to change, it’s only going to get worse. We can only live with it and try to find out truths in there.

God save us all.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Loose Talk Podcast Episode 137 - What is your shoe size?bullet
2 Chimamanda Adichie Renowned author says bride price is "disgusting"bullet
3 Pulse Opinion If Davido's service is not extended then we should...bullet

Related Articles

Ngozi Chimamanda-Adichie Nigerian writer has been named the winner of the Everett M. Rogers Award for 2019
Money Dear millennial, you can be broke and still be happy
Flop Of The Week Wizkid gets an L for his baby mama drama
Chimamanda Adichie Renowned author says bride price is "disgusting"
Davido Did singer influence Osun votes by publicly endorsing his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke?
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 137 - What is your shoe size?

Pop Culture

Nigerian men jedi
Jedi Why do Nigerians still drink the alcoholic herbal mixture?
Social media
Social Media Here is why you should stay off Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook
Davido, the Nigerian singer who influenced an entire gubernatorial election
Davido Did singer influence Osun votes by publicly endorsing his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke?
Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Kate Dekpe, Reno Omokri
Prop Of The Week Senator Ben Murray-Bruce offers viral pidgin speaker a job
X
Advertisement