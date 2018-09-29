Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Who is Godiamo

Godiamo Here are 5 things to know about the late social media personality

The late Gotran Diamo was amongst other things was an entrepreneur who loved life

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Godiamo on a private plane on one of his trips play

Godiamo on a private plane on one of his trips

(Instagram Godiamo )

On September 26, 2018, viral social media personality, Godiamo committed suicide after jumping off the 10th floor of the Brickell City Building, Miami, Florida.

Before he committed suicide, he dropped a suicide note directed at his parents and loved ones before engaging in the tragic act.

 

While he was popular on Instagram and Snapchat, not much was known about the man born, Gotran Diamo.

His social media pages speak loud without saying much, but here is what Pulse has been able to gather;

1.) He liked traveling and his family

 

In one of his posts, he posted ‘travel and work’ as his cardinals. While he didn’t post family, it was clear that he was very family oriented as pictures of his mother are plastered over social media.

View this post on Instagram

R.A.S #Dubai

A post shared by Godiamo (@godiamo) on

 

Asides that, he never misses a moment to share the spotlight with his loved ones, even his partner whom he claims has been there for years and years.

2. He was a cryptocurrency enthusiast

 

On his Instagram page @godiamo, he can be seen vaunting his crypto links and what they mean.

In a post, he even calls someone a fellow crypto brother.

3.) He’s an Angola native

 

Diamo is a native of Angola or a Frenchman of Angolan heritage. In a post, he calls Luanda his “Second home.”

His name, Gotran does sound very French and so does his surname, which seems very Francophone country-esque, but isn’t.

View this post on Instagram

G.D. #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Godiamo (@godiamo) on

 

Nonetheless, what we do know is that his life made some sense. And Luanda was definitely a part of that.

ALSO READ: Lagos is messing with my mental health

4.) He was a PSG and Davido fan

 

Asides loving the team, he loves his hometown of Paris and never misses a chance to shout and celebrate where he’s from.

 

In a 2017 post, he hosted Nigerian superstar, Davido who was billed to perform in Paris. Before then, he had always shown Davido love and even gets all the hashtags right.

On several IG posts, he thoroughly exhibited his love for Paris Saint Germain and everything the club stands for. He even owned scarves and regularly attended matches.

5.) He owned JED Business with his friends

 

 

One thing we do know though is that he met a lot of celebrities like Neymar Ronaldinho, Davido, Ronaldo De Lima, Didier Drogba and so forth.

Asides that, he’s appeared as delegate and participant at major events and attended the Cannes Film Festival 2017, where he walked the red carpet.

 

He owned this company with his friends like Patrick Zilli and Alx The Future.

We, however, know that he traveled a lot, and attended different events. He must be an entrepreneur of some kind, working it hard.

6.) He loved Nigeria

 

In March 2016, he came to Lagos, Nigeria.

 

By the looks of it, it seems he came for his JED Business.

View this post on Instagram

#Lasgidi #DAB #Lagos #NIGERIA #africaTheFuture

A post shared by Godiamo (@godiamo) on

 

It seems he also enjoyed every minute of it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Godiamo Social media personality commits suicide in Miamibullet
2 Sharon Here is how a 17-yr-old girl used an invention to help...bullet
3 In Nigeria Why are Nigerian drivers and mechanics so dishonest?bullet

Related Articles

Political Correctness How does the concept of 'sensitive comments' work in Nigeria?
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 137 - What is your shoe size?
Jedi Why do Nigerians still drink the alcoholic herbal mixture?
In Nigeria Why are Nigerian drivers and mechanics so dishonest?
Beer The top brands currently consumed in Nigeria by geopolitical zone
World Contraception Day What exactly does it mean?
Plastic Surgery Why do people in Nigeria get body enhancements?
Guinness What Nigerians believed about the Stout in the 70s and 80s
Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten about
Godiamo Social media personality commits suicide in Miami

Pop Culture

Forgotten beer brands of the 80s and 90s
Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten about
Guiness Stout menstrual cramps
Guinness What Nigerians believed about the Stout in the 70s and 80s
Plastic surgery
Plastic Surgery Why do people in Nigeria get body enhancements?
World Contraception Day purports to aid in preventing unwanted pregnancy
World Contraception Day What exactly does it mean?
X
Advertisement