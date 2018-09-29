The late Gotran Diamo was amongst other things was an entrepreneur who loved life
Before he committed suicide, he dropped a suicide note directed at his parents and loved ones before engaging in the tragic act.
While he was popular on Instagram and Snapchat, not much was known about the man born, Gotran Diamo.
His social media pages speak loud without saying much, but here is what Pulse has been able to gather;
25/12/1950 25/12/2014 #64Ans Merry CHRISTMAS AND FABULOUS AND BLESSED BDAY AT MY LOVELY MOM, MY AFRICAN QUEEN,LOVE OF MY LOVE FOREVER.
I am a citizen of the world, who like travel,i like to see people succeed and be happy, because life is a journey not a competition.
In one of his posts, he posted ‘travel and work’ as his cardinals. While he didn’t post family, it was clear that he was very family oriented as pictures of his mother are plastered over social media.
Asides that, he never misses a moment to share the spotlight with his loved ones, even his partner whom he claims has been there for years and years.
On his Instagram page @godiamo, he can be seen vaunting his crypto links and what they mean.
In a post, he even calls someone a fellow crypto brother.
Diamo is a native of Angola or a Frenchman of Angolan heritage. In a post, he calls Luanda his “Second home.”
His name, Gotran does sound very French and so does his surname, which seems very Francophone country-esque, but isn’t.
Nonetheless, what we do know is that his life made some sense. And Luanda was definitely a part of that.
Asides loving the team, he loves his hometown of Paris and never misses a chance to shout and celebrate where he’s from.
In a 2017 post, he hosted Nigerian superstar, Davido who was billed to perform in Paris. Before then, he had always shown Davido love and even gets all the hashtags right.
On several IG posts, he thoroughly exhibited his love for Paris Saint Germain and everything the club stands for. He even owned scarves and regularly attended matches.
The essence of true friendship is integrity, sincerity and trust: Thank God these values remain year after year between us.
The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you can't do.
One thing we do know though is that he met a lot of celebrities like Neymar Ronaldinho, Davido, Ronaldo De Lima, Didier Drogba and so forth.
Asides that, he’s appeared as delegate and participant at major events and attended the Cannes Film Festival 2017, where he walked the red carpet.
JED Business
He owned this company with his friends like Patrick Zilli and Alx The Future.
We, however, know that he traveled a lot, and attended different events. He must be an entrepreneur of some kind, working it hard.
In March 2016, he came to Lagos, Nigeria.
By the looks of it, it seems he came for his JED Business.
It seems he also enjoyed every minute of it.