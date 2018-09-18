Happy Earth Strong Day: Facebook isn't dead after all

news

A cursory look through your Facebook page and there’s a chance you’ll see the random clause, #HappyEarthStrongDay from users — yes, we know they aren’t all your friends — and friends — the real ones.

The truth is it has befuddled many of us. After the thankfully dead and gone era of “HBD, LLNP GGMUB” and ‘LWKMD,’ I thought we’d seen it all, but it seems we hadn’t.

Interestingly, sandwiched between eras of HBD, LLNP and #HappyEarthStrongDay was the era of ‘forced prayers,’ “If you don’t comment or like this post or say amen, you will die of hunger tonight” from various parody accounts of Pastor Adeboye.

Oga, na by force to say Amen on top prayer? It’s so funny that the posters of forced prayers never realize the irony of praying and threatening with the force of death and even broken condoms when they post these things.

Nonetheless, #HappyEarthStrongDay is the new, popping trend that allows people to seem trendy. As long as people keeping evolving on Facebook, Twitter NG users will be glad as they aim to limit the crossers over.

Let’s keep the bloodlines pure like Targaryens.

What is Happy Earth Strong Day?

It is simply a new way Facebook users wish each other a ‘Happy Birthday’ asides the usual way and the now outdated, HBD LLNP.

According to Urban Dictionary, ‘Earth Strong’ means birthday in Rastafarian lingo. It simply represents the number of years a person has been going strong on earth.

It is meant to highlight how a person grows stronger in the knowledge and usage of earth as such person grows.

The slang is not new

While the slang might now be of viral usage for Facebook NG, it has been around for a minute, doing rounds and making its mark.

It was first recorded on Urban Dictionary in 2007 and Nigerian conversation aggregator, Nairaland in 2014. I guess once again, we might have give Twitter users more ammunition to fire Facebook uses.

At this time however, let Facebook users flourish in their evolution and rare newness. We celebrate them. #HappyEarthStrongDay to everyone born on September 18.