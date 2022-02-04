Gwhil releases his EP 'Lights on Me EP'

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Gwhil has finally released his highly anticipated extended playlist titled “Lights On Me EP”.
The Delta-State born singer is finally out with his debut project.
Real name Oghenegare Ovie, the talented singer has been doing music since 2016 with his debut record 'Heart Desire'.
Encouraged by the reception, the Delta State-born singer released another record in 2019 'Faaji' which featured Debonair Dessy.
He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Nigeria and now also works as a civil servant with the Delta State Sports Commission.
With 'Lights On Me EP" Gwhill aims to continue to show his talent and keep his fans happy.
