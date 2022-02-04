RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Gist  >  pop-culture

Gwhil releases his EP 'Lights on Me EP'

Authors:

Bayo

The Delta-State born singer is finally out with his debut project.

gwhil
gwhil

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Gwhil has finally released his highly anticipated extended playlist titled “Lights On Me EP”.

Recommended articles

Real name Oghenegare Ovie, the talented singer has been doing music since 2016 with his debut record 'Heart Desire'.

Encouraged by the reception, the Delta State-born singer released another record in 2019 'Faaji' which featured Debonair Dessy.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Nigeria and now also works as a civil servant with the Delta State Sports Commission.

With 'Lights On Me EP" Gwhill aims to continue to show his talent and keep his fans happy.

Authors:

Bayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview