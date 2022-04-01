On why she chose gospel music, Stellariverz said: “God has called us to different ministries of reconciliation. I do gospel music because I want to spread the message of God’s love. The bible says in we did not chose him but he chose us first and appointed us. God loves me and chose me first. He blessed me with a talent and I think it’s a privilege for me to be able to spread Gods message and love through music”.
Gospel act Stellariverz speaks on spreading God’s love through music
Stella Mary Kalio better known as Stellariverz is an epitome of giftedness, grace and grit. The gospel singer and song writer has an indisputable faith in God's love which is often reflected in her songs and lyrics. The meticulous mother of two kids is a versatile gospel artiste with dexterity and grace on the guitar.
Going down memory lane, she noted that her music journey started from a tender age.
“From a tender age I have always been drawn to music, I started in the children choir to the teenage choir and continued as a secular musician in my university days where I was doing backups vocals for numerous artist and covers, until I gave my life to Christ and made a dramatic turn to respond to the higher call of the lord in my life”.
Gospel music is tasked with more than entertainment. The sound is designed to democratize the virtues that Jesus epitomizes and wins souls. Stellariverz added that she sees gospel artistes more as soul winners.
"I don’t see an industry I see amazing and dedicated soul winners in our gospel artistes. I see kingdom conscious singers and song writers. Christ is coming soon and in his word he says a quick work shall he do in the end times and I see his spirit moving with immense speed making great impact just as the waters cover the sea."
Growing up, the exposures in her musical journey subconsciously had an impact on her as she grew older with more explorations and these experiences resonating with her. She believes that individuals become what they put in, and this has always guided her actions.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng