Gospel act Stellariverz speaks on spreading God’s love through music

Going down memory lane, she noted that her music journey started from a tender age.

“From a tender age I have always been drawn to music, I started in the children choir to the teenage choir and continued as a secular musician in my university days where I was doing backups vocals for numerous artist and covers, until I gave my life to Christ and made a dramatic turn to respond to the higher call of the lord in my life”.

Gospel music is tasked with more than entertainment. The sound is designed to democratize the virtues that Jesus epitomizes and wins souls. Stellariverz added that she sees gospel artistes more as soul winners.

"I don’t see an industry I see amazing and dedicated soul winners in our gospel artistes. I see kingdom conscious singers and song writers. Christ is coming soon and in his word he says a quick work shall he do in the end times and I see his spirit moving with immense speed making great impact just as the waters cover the sea."