Veteran broadcaster Funmi Iyanda looks stunning in topless photo

A topless photo of Funmi Iyanda will be the best thing you will see today.

The veteran broadcaster and journalist shared a stunning topless photo of herself on her Instagram on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Iyanda with a silver-grey wig embodies the look of a goddess. The picture is both classy and tasteful. "ERAN ILARA. titanium" she writes in her caption.

Within the same post, she goes on to share a series of poems, 'Eran Ilara', 'Liberal Gods', 'The Keke', 'Honest', 'The Seagull', 'Free' and 'Cackle'.

The post is most likely in celebration of her birthday. She turns 47 today.

Funmi Iyanda's post should not come as a surprise to her longtime followers. She has always been vocal about the rights of women as regards equality and sexuality.

"I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves, but as for me, Ms Funmi Iyanda, no, thank you" she tweeted in January 2017 .

You can honestly say, 47 years of age, has never looked any better.