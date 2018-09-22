news

On September 20, 2018, Sola Ogudugu, mother to Wizkid’s first child, Boluwatife took to Instagram to unload intricate and intimate details of her relationship with the music superstar.

To say it was ugly would be an understatement. It made Drake’s business with Sophie Brussaux seem like Christmas morning and rose buds, garnished with the smell of lavender.

‘Daddy issues’ and ‘abandonment issues’ trail people into adulthood. It would have been better for young Bolu if he didn’t know his father was a global pop star.

He knows, and the longer his father keeps staying far away, trying to manoeuvre his bad parent PR by posting his third son, Zion on social media pages over the past 10 days, the worse it could for Bolu in a few years.

Wizkid needs to get his house in order. The manner in which his personal life has unraveled within the last few months is embarassing. He needs to sort out his private life.

It is time for him to take control of his home and get it in order. At this time, he seems like a ghastly father. For the storm and negativity he brought on himself, he is Pulse’s flop of the week.