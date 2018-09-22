Pulse.ng logo
Flop of the Week: Wizkid needs stop being a deadbeat dad

Flop Of The Week Wizkid gets an L for his baby mama drama

Over the past two weeks, social media has been bubbling with drama about Wizkid and his three kids. It's time to fix it up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

On September 20, 2018, Sola Ogudugu, mother to Wizkid’s first child, Boluwatife took to Instagram to unload intricate and intimate details of her relationship with the music superstar.

To say it was ugly would be an understatement. It made Drake’s business with Sophie Brussaux seem like Christmas morning and rose buds, garnished with the smell of lavender.

ALSO READ: Here's a timeline of singer's baby mamas drama

play

‘Daddy issues’ and ‘abandonment issues’ trail people into adulthood. It would have been better for young Bolu if he didn’t know his father was a global pop star.

ALSO READ: Twitter is going wild as singer's baby mama drags him on social media

He knows, and the longer his father keeps staying far away, trying to manoeuvre his bad parent PR by posting his third son, Zion on social media pages over the past 10 days, the worse it could for Bolu in a few years.

play Wizkid and Zion (Information Nigeria)

Wizkid needs to get his house in order. The manner in which his personal life has unraveled within the last few months is embarassing. He needs to sort out his private life.

ALSO READ: It's time for Wizkid to grow up and take care of his kids

play Mother to Wizkid's second son, Ayodeji has also caused a stir with her controversial comments (Daily Post)

 

 

ALSO READ: Here are 5 ways to not be a deadbeat dad

It is time for him to take control of his home and get it in order. At this time, he seems like a ghastly father. For the storm and negativity he brought on himself, he is Pulse’s flop of the week.

