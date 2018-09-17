Pulse.ng logo
Flop of the Week: The NFF is a comical body

Flop Of The Week NFF is a comical body for taking professional footballers for a vanity game

The body took our first choice stars to Liberia for a match where a retired player starred

  • Published:
Nigeria’s friendly game against Liberia was nothing but a shitshow to soothe the ego of a self-serving president play

Nigeria’s friendly game against Liberia was nothing but a shitshow to soothe the ego of a self-serving president

(Twitter/John Ogu)

On September 12, 2018, Pulse reported the Nigeria’s friendly against Liberia as a “shitshow to soothe the ego of a self-serving President.”

play George Weah played 79 minutes in the friendly game (Twitter/TurntSportsNews)

That’s exactly what it was; a unrealistic celebration of madness by a body charged with managing national affairs.

The Nigerian Football Federation basically took professionals to Liberia for a charity game against a 51-year old, and 48-year old footballer respectively, and tagged it a ‘friendly game’, then kept Nigerians up for a ridiculous length of time.

It was a true catastrophe where people lost sight of the important things, in favour of money and other meritorious gains that killed the sanctity of their purpose.

NFF has long been a problematic organization, but this is surely another feather in their long rap sheet of inadequacies.

NFF, take this L.

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

